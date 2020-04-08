BLACKSBURG — Football teams in the ACC are now allowed up to four hours of virtual team meetings or film reviews thanks to a recent rule change from the NCAA.
As of April 2, the organization made all sports "out of season" for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year." Football teams would normally be allowed up to four hours of instruction during that part of the calendar.
"It changes every day, which is understandable," Virignia Tech coach Justin Fuente said on Wednesday. "I don’t say that to be snarky. It’s just, every day we sit down and get a new email for a new interpretation or a new decision about what we can and can’t do and we just take them every single day."
The team can check in separately with each athlete — Fuente said he and his staff are checking in with student-athletes at least twice a day — but must avoid any instructions during those conversations.
Most football teams in the conference had to cancel the majority of spring camp in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Virginia Tech was one of three teams not to have a single spring practice along with Virginia and North Carolina.
None of the teams in the ACC held a spring exhibition game.
Student-athletes won’t be returning to campus anytime soon either with most states extending shelter in place orders through the end of May. Tech announced it was even moving summer courses online earlier this week.
At the onset of the outbreak, all the power five conferences put rules in ban prohibiting virtual instruction. The SEC, Big 12 and Pac 12 were the first to reverse course.
The SEC was first out the gate in allowing coaching staffs in all sports to conduct virtual film review sessions or position meetings for up to two hours a week. The Big 12 allowed virtual “group activities” starting on March 30 for up to four hours per week for all sports.
“Only countable coaches may conduct virtual film study, technical discussions, tactical sessions and other non-physical activities,” the guidelines state. “These policies will be revisited and adjusted at regular intervals and as circumstances dictate.”
The Pac 12 rules are very similar with one key distinction - football is allowed two hours of instruction a week while all other sports are allowed four hours a week. The policies are in effect until May 31.
The NCAA is still are prohibiting virtual workouts and any in-person instruction.
