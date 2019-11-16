ATLANTA — Virginia Tech took out three years worth of frustration at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday.
The Hokies had problems with Georgia Tech’s triple-option attack going back to Frank Beamer’s days patrolling the sidelines. They continued under coach Justin Fuente, who lost his first three football games against Georgia Tech.
With new coach Geoff Collins abandoning the run heavy approach of his predecessor Paul Johnson, Virginia Tech coasted to a 45-0 ACC win in one of the program’s most lopsided games in recent memory.
It was the most points for the Hokies at Bobby Dodd.
“I don’t know if you all remember what they did to us last year, but I’m pretty sure everybody was kind of fuming to get their hands on some Yellow Jackets,” Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley said, referring to the Hokies 49-28 loss to Georgia Tech at Lane Stadium. “Everybody was ready to play.”
It was Virginia Tech’s first shutout since beating Virginia 10-0 in 2017. The large Hokies contingent who got down to Atlanta stayed until the bitter end to cheer the defense on as they fought to add retiring defensive coordinator Bud Foster another feather to his cap.
The Hokies have 35 shutouts during Foster’s tenure and 33 since he took over as defensive coordinator. Since 2000, they rank second to Alabama (27) with 23 shutouts.
“That’s awesome, man,” Farley said. “That’s awesome to be able to get a shutout in coach Foster’s last year. That’s a dream come true for me, and I know that’s a dream come true for everybody else in the locker room. That’s awesome.”
It also clinched a 27th straight bowl appearance for the Hokies (7-3, 4-2 ACC). While Virginia Tech came into the game with six wins, only one of its two victories against FCS opponents counted toward that total.
Virginia Tech was up 31-0 by the half and held the Yellow Jackets to one first down and 48 yards of offense through the first two quarters. The Hokies’ defense alone outscored Georgia Tech (2-8, 1-6), thanks to a 17-yard interception return in the second quarter by Farley.
The Hendon Hooker era continued to gain steam as well with the redshirt sophomore quarterback guiding the offense to one of its most productive game of the season. By halftime, Virginia Tech had five plays of 30-yards or more (it added a sixth before the day was done). The Hokies had managed just 14 total in its first nine games, and the most in a single game was three.
There was a 49-yard reverse from Tayvion Robinson, a picture-perfect Hooker-to-Tre Turner deep throw for 37 yards, a sweep from Turner for 39 yards and two long gains from tight end James Mitchell on identical screens.
“I thought we were — with the exception of the first drive — … pretty efficient,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “We had some big plays. We didn’t really score on the big plays, but ... I liked our execution. I don’t know that we went in trying to do anything different than what we try to do all the time, but we certainly were efficient there.”
Mitchell, who had a career day with four catches for 90 yards, put Virginia Tech up 38-0 in the second half with a 7-yard touchdown catch, and that was Hooker’s last play of the day. The Hokies turned to backup quarterback Quincy Patterson with 8:56 to go in the third quarter and cleared out the rest of the bench shortly after.
Hooker’s numbers weren’t gaudy considering the final score, but he was close to perfect with 159 yards passing (9 of 13) with three touchdowns (two rushing).
Virginia Tech’s defense was just as sharp after setting the tone right out of the gate.
Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham tried to run to the outside to convert a third and five on his team’s first possession, but Chamarri Conner sent him flying backwards behind the line. Conner made the open field tackle by charging across the line of scrimmage and tossing Graham to the ground with ease.
Conner blitzed off the corner later in the quarter and tackled running back Jordan Mason for a loss of 7 yards during Georgia Tech’s stretch of four straight three and outs to open the game.
There were plenty of more big plays to come for Tech’s lunch pail defense with a sack and forced fumble from Dashawn Crawford, an interception from Dax Hollifield (set up by pressure off the edge by Emmanuel Belmar) and two fourth quarter sacks from Alan Tisdale as the Hokies were trying to preserve the shutout.
“We didn’t give up any explosive plays in the run game and the pass game,” Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. “That was the key to it. That’s where they’ve had some success. They’ve had some big plays and got some guys loose and they weren’t able to do that against us.”
Mike, I enjoyed your article on the Hokies. You said the game was played at Bobby Dowd Stadium. I always thought it was Bobby Dodd Stadium which was named after Bobby Dodd who was a great coach for Ga. Tech. Am I wrong on this?
