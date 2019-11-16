The Hokies tacked on to the longest active bowl streak for a 27th consecutive time Saturday when Virginia Tech rolled to a 45-0 win over the G…

Virginia Tech report card

Red alert: A

Virginia Tech was 6 of 7 in the red zone with five of those trips resulting in touchdowns. The lone missed opportunity came with the backups in the game. Virginia Tech elected to go for it on fourth and goal from the 5-yard and Quincy Patterson came up short. The first-string offense converted a fourth and 1 at the 5-yard line earlier.

Rounding third: A

Georgia Tech was 2 of 15 on third downs — its worst performance all season. The only conversion in the first half came on a desperate quarterback scramble.

Olive branch: A

Tobias Oliver didn't factor into Saturday's game at all. The only time he touched the ball he was tackled behind the line for a loss of 2-yards. None of Georgia Tech's playmakers had much success. The Yellow Jackets' longest play from scrimmage was 17 yards.