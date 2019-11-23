BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said Pittsburgh “manhandled” his defense last season.
What do they say about revenge being a dish best served cold?
On a dreary in Blacksburg with steady rainfall throughout, the Hokies defense smothered pass-happy Pittsburgh team in Foster’s final game coaching at Lane Stadium for a second straight shutout victory, something the program hasn’t accomplished since 2005.
The 28-0 win set up a winner take-all showdown for the ACC Coastal Division against Virginia next week in Charlottesville. Tech hasn’t given up points in nine quarters and outscored teams 96-0 during the stretch.
Pittsburgh had good field position on multiple drives in the third quarter from Tech’s 38-yard line and its own 46-yard line. Tech’s defense sent them backwards both times (minus-13 and minus-5 yards) on quick three-and-outs. The Panthers turned the ball over on downs twice in the fourth quarter.
It was the first time Pitt was shutout since a 3-0 loss in the 2008 Sun Bowl. It was also the team’s fewest total yards since 2011 (120 against Utah) and only the fourth time in the last 10 yards they finished with fewer than 200 yards.
On Virginia Tech's side, it was the Hokies' first time they recorded back-to-back shutouts against Power-5 opponents.
The Panthers previous low this season was 263 yards against Pittsburgh.
Virginia Tech picked up right where it left off in Atlanta jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first half. An early fumble — a snap bounced off Tre Turner, who was in motion on the play — couldn’t derail the team’s fortunes.
Tech’s first big play of the game came late in the first quarter when Hendon Hooker hit Tayvion Robinson for a 71-yard gain (a career-long for both players) down to the 1-yard line. Hooker rolled to his right and hit hard by defensive end Deslin Alexandre right as he let go of the ball.
Pittsburgh looked like it was going to bring Robinson down for a modest gain, but the athletic freshman somehow sidestepped defensive back Dane Jackson and strong safety Paris Ford as they converged on him to get loose for another 50-yards.
Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell punched it in from 1-yard it to give the Hokies a 7-0 lead with 3:16 to go in the first.
After three straight three-and-outs to open the game, things for Pittsburgh’s offense went from bad to worse on the ensuing drive.
Quarterback Kenny Pickett got chased down by Rayshard Ashby on the first play of the drive trying to escape the pocket and fumbled the ball. Ashby, who was credited with a forced fumble and sack, blitzed off the ride side of the line and was unblocked. Norell Pollard scooped it up and scored to make it 14-0.
It Virginia Tech’s third defensive touchdown in four games.
The first quarter came to a close with Pittsburgh going for 11 yards on 16 plays. Pickett was 2 of 8 for five yards and only one of his completions went for positive yardage. Last year, Pittsburgh averaged 13.9 yards per play against the Hokies.
Pittsburgh got across midfield down to the red zone in the second quarter, but failed to come away with any points.
Pickett hit Jared Wayne for a 31-yard gain and Taysir Mack for 19-yards on back-to-back plays to give the offense a fresh set of downs inside the 20-yard line.
Pitt ended up going for it facing fourth-and-2 from the 10-yard line, but Pickett threw an incomplete pass to running back V’Lique Carter. Virginia Tech had the play well-defended with Chamarri Conner getting in Pickett’s face while Caleb Farley had Carter blanketed in the flat.
Virginia Tech turned around and went 90 yard in the other direction to make it 21-0 going into halftime. The offense ran just shy of six minutes off the clock on the 12-play drive that Hooker capped off with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Tre Turner.
Pittsburgh’s defense kept the drive alive by jumping offsides on a fourth-and-2 at their own 35-yard line. Robinson went 32 yards off a reverse toss on the next play to get the ball down to the 3-yard line.
Hooker, who is now 6-0 as a starter, added an insurance touchdown to Damon Hazelton late in the game. He didn’t play in the final 10 minutes and finished the game 10 of 13 for 153 yards with two touchdowns. He also carried the ball 20 times for 27 yards.
