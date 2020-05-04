Virginia Tech football has added linebacker Austin Rosa, a graduate transfer from Rutgers.

The 5-foot-10, 213-pound Reading, Pennsylvania, native played in 11 games over five years with the Scarlet Knights, almost exclusively on special teams.

Rosa, a two time academic All-Big Ten selection, was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, per a source.

He is a walk-on at Virginia Tech.

Linebacker is a deep position for the Hokies going into 2020. Starters Rayshard Ashby and Dax Hollifield both return, as does Alan Tisdale, an emerging star the spot.

Rosa was a college teammate of new Hokies running back Raheem Blackshear, who also transferred to Tech this offseason.

Tags

Load comments