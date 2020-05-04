Virginia Tech football has added linebacker Austin Rosa, a graduate transfer from Rutgers.
The 5-foot-10, 213-pound Reading, Pennsylvania, native played in 11 games over five years with the Scarlet Knights, almost exclusively on special teams.
Rosa, a two time academic All-Big Ten selection, was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, per a source.
He is a walk-on at Virginia Tech.
Linebacker is a deep position for the Hokies going into 2020. Starters Rayshard Ashby and Dax Hollifield both return, as does Alan Tisdale, an emerging star the spot.
Rosa was a college teammate of new Hokies running back Raheem Blackshear, who also transferred to Tech this offseason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.