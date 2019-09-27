BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s offense decided to take one more week off.
For the most part.
Quarterback Ryan Willis connected for a 72-yard bomb to Damon Hazelton with 2:31 left in the third quarter, but the Hokies were trailing by four touchdowns at that point.
That score couldn’t slow the stream of fans pouring out of Lane Stadium in the midst of a 45-10 thumping, the program’s worst loss at home in more than four decades.
Virginia Tech fell to 1-6 in its last seven ACC games (the only win being the overtime win over Virginia). The Hokies have lost four of those games by more than 20 points.
“Obviously we are not ready or we are not at the point where we can compete and play and have a chance to win against that team we played tonight,” Hokies coach Justin Fuente said. “That’s my responsibility and my fault. I do believe in our group and we’ve got to, I’ve got to find a way to get more out of them in all three phases of the game. We played a good football team tonight, and we were not much of a match for them.”
Fuente tried to mix things up for his sputtering offense by going to backup Hendon Hooker for multiple drives, but that move resulted in little more than a fumble and a turnover on downs.
The bye week also did little to fix the issues plaguing the Hokies’ run game. The coaching staff gave just about everybody it could an opportunity to carry the ball, but outside of a 45-yard run from Deshawn McClease, they had little to show for it.
Tech (2-2, 0-2 ACC) ended up with 139 rushing yards and 259 in total offense.
And with Willis looking out of sync all night — his completion to Hazelton being the lone pass play go for more than 15 yards — Duke (3-1, 1-0) ran away in the second half behind a series of explosive plays — a 42-yard touchdown run from Quentin Harris and a 32-yard run from Deon Jackson.
“They hit us with the three-step game quite a bit and then started to be able to run the ball,” Fuente said. “We tried to make some adjustments and did not handle those very well.”
It was a stunning turn considering Virginia Tech’s defense had Lane Stadium rocking in the first quarter by smothering Duke’s up-tempo attack for the entire 15-minute stretch. The Hokies held their ACC rival to 5 total yards (and no first downs) and stopped three of the Blue Devils’ eight plays in the quarter at the line of scrimmage.
That momentum fizzled when the Hokies failed to take advantage of good field position throughout the quarter. All Tech had to show for a pair of drives that started inside the 50-yard line was a 20-yard field goal from Brian Johnson.
Fuente’s decision to kick a field goal with the offense facing fourth down at the 2-yard line drew loud boos from the home crowd.
Things completely went off the rails for Virginia Tech when Hooker came in for the first time. A bad exchange between Hooker and Keshawn King gave Duke the ball at the Hokies’ 16-yard line.
Harris hit Noah Gray for an easy touchdown on the lone play of the drive. Harris got multiple defenders to bite on a fake bubble screen. Harris had multiple targets open in the end zone with 11:20 to go in the first half.
“That certainly was a big play,” Fuente said of the fumble and quick score. “There were a lot of plays after that. So I mean that one play was big. We turned the ball over and they scored on the next play to create momentum. But it was a very tight ballgame. ... I don’t think that was the end-all, be-all. It was certainly not good, but there were a bunch of plays after that that they handled us on both sides of the ball.”
Gray caught a second touchdown pass in the quarter, a 1-yard pass from Harris, to give Duke a 14-3 lead.
Duke made it 21 consecutive points with a trick play to close out the half. Harris lateralled to Jalon Calhoun, who threw a 25-yard pass to a wide-open Jackson for the touchdown.
Virginia Tech ran 39 plays in the first half for 113 yards (2.9 yards per play), which included McClease’s long run. The Hokies were 2 of 7 on the third down, and Willis went into halftime 4 of 13 for 35 yards. He was sacked once and had an interception wiped away because of a penalty. He ended up 7 of 18 for 112 yards, one TD and one interception.
“This certainly doesn’t need to fall on Ryan Willis, I can tell you that much,” Fuente said. “That’s part of the position. Just like being the head coach. Being the quarterback, that’s part of it. You get too much praise when things go well. But he and everybody else.
“We had numerous spots that have become inconsistent contributors at this level, at a high level playing against good people.”
new coaches, what a mess
If this game didn't convince you that the house is on fire I have no idea what will.
