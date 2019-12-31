CHARLOTTE — Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden threw a touchdown pass with 15 seconds to go to lock up a 37-30 win in the Belk Bowl over Virginia Tech on Tuesday.
The Wildcats added six more points after the Hokies fumbled trying to extend the final play of the game with several laterals as time ran out.
Bowden's game winner — a 13-yard pass to Josh Ali — came against defensive back Armani Chatman, who was in the lineup for an injured Caleb Farley. The Hokies were without both their starting defensive backs in the loss.
Kentucky converted a pair of fourth down conversions on its final drive of the game.
The exciting finish capped off what was a wild day in Charlotte that started with the teams mixing it up two hours before the game.
The teams had to be separated twice during pregame warmups with Bowden even throwing a punch during the exchange. The tensions between the teams started earlier in the week thanks to an incident at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The bad blood was on display during a first quarter that featured four unsportsmanlike conduct penalties (three on Kentucky) including one on Virginia Tech defensive back Armani Chatman for abusive language and a taunting call on Kentucky left guard Logan Stenberg.
Bowden ended up getting the last laugh, rushing for 233 yards and two TDs. Although two converted pass attempts on the Wildcats' final drive hurt the Hokies.
Things settled down and the teams played an exciting football game to close out the 2019 season. Tech lead most of the second half thanks to a series of clutch plays.
It started with Hendon Hooker converting a fourth-and-8 from Kentucky’s 34-yard line. Hooker hit Tayvion Robinson, who was one of seven different players to have a catch, for a 12-yard gain.
The first down set up a 40-yard field goal from Brian Johnson that pu tTech up 27-24 with 3:13 left in the third quarter.
Johnson connected for his third field goal of the game — a 27-yarder — after Jerrod Hewitt forced a fumble with Kentucky approaching midfield. Hewitt ripped the ball loose from Rose and Jayln Griffin recovered the ball.
The field goal gave Tech a 30-24 advantage with 12:47 to go in the game. The Hokies were the first team all season to put up 30 points on Kentucky’s defense.
Early in the third quarter, Deshawn McClease scored a 43-yard touchdown on a run that put up over 100 yards in the game and gave the Hokies a 24-17 lead with 9:57 to go in the quarter. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder had six carries for 68-yards going into halftime plus two catches for 17 yards.
Kentucky answered with 61-touchdown from Bowden, his second of the game. Tech blitzed linebacker Dax Hollifield and Bowden ran right off the edge. Bowden made multiple defenders miss at the end of the play to get into the end zone and tie the game 24-24 with 7:57 to go in the third.
It was the second third-and-long the Wildcats converted on the drive. The other was thanks to a pass interference call on Armani Chatman, who was subbing for an injured Caleb Farley, on throw from Bowden that was picked off by Chamarri Conner.
The flag erased what would have been the first turnover of the game.
Tech maintained a slim advantage, 17-14, coming out of halftime time thanks to terrific touchdown grabs from wide receiver Damon Hazelton and tight end Dalton Keene.
Hooker and Damon Hazelton connected for 18-yard touchdown with 2:04 to go in the first quarter that put the Hokies up 10-7. Hazelton had to make a diving grab on an underthrown ball for the score.
Deshawn McClease helped set up the score with a 37-yard run on the drive. Tech needed just five plays to go 75 yards down the field.
Keene’s catch extended the Hokies lead to 17-7 with 10:20 to go in the second. He made a catch diving back across his body in the midst of three defenders smothering him in coverage. He somehow managed to keep the ball from touching the ground for the score.
While Tech was worried about being able to move the ball on the ground coming into the game, the Hokies managed to put up 108 rushing yards in the half on six yards a carry.
Kentucky’s offense was built around Lynn Bowden as advertised. He put the Wildcats on the board early with a 25-yard touchdown run. He accounted for 74 yards on the 12-play, 80-yard drive. They added another touchdown with less than a minute to go in the second quarter on a 2-yard run from Chris Rodriguez.
