MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — For a battle of backup quarterbacks, the latest chapter of Virginia Tech’s rivalry with Miami was a pretty good one.
First the good news for the Hokies, after squandering all of a huge lead, they survived and earned their first ACC victory of the 2019 season with a 42-35 win over the heavily favored Hurricanes.
But how Tech (3-2, 1-1) got there certainly kept everyone watching on the edge of their seats.
The Hokies jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first half with the defense forcing five turnovers (four interceptions) and quarterback Hendon Hooker providing an initial spark for the offense.
That initial shine wore off as Miami’s vaunted run defense lived up to its reputation. Tech couldn’t do anything in the second half as the Hurricanes stormed back to tie the game at 35-35 with 21 unanswered points in a span of seven minutes in the fourth quarter.
Miami running back DeeJay Dallas tied the game with a 62-yard touchdown run. Dallas looked like he was wrapped up in the backfield, but somehow escaped three Hokies defenders for the score.
The Hurricanes were actually set to take the lead on the extra-point after Dallas’ touchdown — the Hurricanes successfully converted a 2-point conversion to make it 35-29 — but placekicker Bubba Baxa hit the right upright and missed.
Miami quarterback N’Kosi Perry orchestrated the comeback throwing for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns in the second half, but it was Hooker who came through with the game-winning drive.
Hooker lead a last minute 63-yard scoring drive with long completions to Damon Hazelton and Dalton Keene. Running back Deshawn McClease punched it in from the 3-yard line to give Tech a 42-35 lead with 1:03.
Until that drive, nearly all of Tech’s offense in the second half came on a 67-yard pass to James Mitchell early in the fourth quarter. Tech’s didn’t have a first down or completion in the half until just outran Miami’s defense down the sidelines for the big gain. He was brought down at the 2-yard line, but Hooker hit Dalton Keene for the score on the next play with 12:43 to go in the game.
It was Keene’s third touchdown of the night.
Miami had two chances to tie it back up with five seconds to go from Tech’s 10-yard line. Perry threw an incomplete pass in the end zone intended for tight end Brevin Jordan on the first play. The clock hit zero on the play, but officials reviewed it and put one second back on the clock. Linebacker Alan Tisdale knocked down Perry’s final attempt.
Miami’s offense came alive in the second half after stumbling badly out of the gate. The Hurricanes turned the ball over on its first four possessions. It was the first time Tech forced four turnovers in a quarter since they did it against Miami in 1998. The Hokies also did it in the third quarter of the 1995 Sugar Bowl against Texas.
Quarterback Jarren Williams hadn’t thrown an interception all season coming into the game, but that streak ended after three plays on Saturday when safety Chamarri Conner tipped a pass to Jermaine Waller for an interception at midfield.
Hooker made quick work of the short field carrying the ball three times for 31 yards and hitting Tayvion Robinson for a 7-yard swing pass. On a third-and-6, Hooker went 12-yards for the score to make it 7-0 with 9:48 left in the first quarter.
Hooker made a quick decision to pull the ball down and run with the right side of the field completely clear of Miami defenders. It was only the second time this season Tech scored a touchdown on its opening drive.
Tech defensive back Caleb Farley picked off a pass in the end zone on Miami’s next drive, which ended Williams’ day. He was benched in favor of backup N’Kosi Perry, but the turnovers didn’t stop.
Farley and Waller each had another interception before the end of the half and Divine Deablo and Reggie Floyd forced a fumble. Waller’s second interception gave Virginia Tech the ball at the Hurricanes’ 23-yard line. Jarrod Hewitt got an interception by Khalil Ladler called back with a roughing the passer penalty in the third quarter.
Miami was shut out in the first half until a desperation hail mary with no time left on the clock. Perry’s pass was tipped around before landing in the hands of Mark Pope for the 38-yard touchdown.
The Hurricanes only other real scoring chance in the half came after Perry hit tight end Brevin Jordan for a 54-yard gain. The Hurricanes had a fresh set of downs at Tech’s 4-yard line, but failed to come away with any points.
After Reggie Floyd broke up a pair of passes in the end zone intended for Jordan, Farley picked off a fourth-down attempt from Perry intended for Dee Wiggins. Farley read the roll-out pass and jumped the route for his second interception of the game.
Tech was much more conservative on offense building its game plan around Hooker’s athleticism and it paid off. Miami had a hard time containing the elusive quarterback when things broke down in the pocket. His 15-yard scramble at the end of the first quarter set up a 1-yard touchdown run from James Mitchell that put Tech up 21-0.
Hooker also completed a pair of touchdown passes in the first half — both short throws to Keene, who weaved his way to the end zone. Keene’s second touchdown capped off a 12-play, 80-yard drive.
The redshirt sophomore had a brief injury scare in the second half, but only missed one play. He finished the game 10 of 20 for 184 yards with four total touchdowns (three passing). He ran the ball 16 times for 76 yards.
