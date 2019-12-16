RICHMOND — Virginia Tech sophomore cornerback Caleb Farley, who has dealt with back issues all football season, said no decision has been made about his status for the upcoming Belk Bowl game against Kentucky.
But Farley said he has decided to return to the Hokies for his junior year, “for sure.”
“When I think about that question, I just think about all the plays that I missed this season,” Farley said Sunday in Richmond at the annual Dudley Award banquet. “I’m looking forward to coming back, finishing this the right way, going to get the Cup back and trying to win a championship at Virginia Tech.”
Farley was in Richmond to accept an award from the Touchdown Club as the state’s top Division I defensive back.
The North Carolina native, a first-team All-ACC selection this season, led the league with 16 pass break-ups and was tied for second with four interceptions.
Combining with sophomore cornerback Jermaine Waller, Farley helped Tech (8-4) allow the fourth fewest yards per pass in the ACC this season (5.3) and seventh fewest passing touchdowns (20).
Farley sat out the Hokies’ 39-30 loss at rival Virginia in the regular-season finale due to back spasms. He said he’s been rehabbing his back since then but could not say if he would play on Dec. 31 in Charlotte against the Wildcats.
Afterward, teammate Armani Chatman — who played in Farley’s place against the Cavaliers –fueled speculation that Farley might turn pro when he said, “We were talking yesterday in the hotel. I was just telling him, it’s a draft year. He had a big year right here, but you know, after football, you have a life. So, I was like, ‘If you don’t feel comfortable with this one, you can sit it out and I’m going to step up.’ I feel like the coaches supported him with whatever he wanted to do, but you could really tell it was really hurting him.”
Sunday, Farley ended that talk.
Farley said when a decision is reached about his status for the bowl game, Tech coach Justin Fuente would make an announcement.
“I’m just going to wait for coach Fuente to release that information as I continue to try to get better and get healthy,” Farley said.
Also in attendance at Sunday’s event were former Hokies head coach Frank Beamer and soon-to-be-retired defensive coordinator Bud Foster. Both had plenty of positive words for Foster’s successor, Justin Hamilton.
From almost the moment Foster announced his decision to retire in August, he had pegged Hamilton as the man who should inherit his whistle.
And Foster let Fuente know it.
“I told coach Fuente, ‘The guy that’s the next coordinator here is right under our nose,’ ” Foster said. “It was fortunate to be able to evaluate him for a season, so to speak, and see it firsthand.”
Beamer, who was the head coach during Hamilton’s playing career, also praised the decision to promote Hamilton, who played a variety of positions for Beamer from 2001-05.
“I think he’s very smart, very good on his feet,” Beamer said. “I think he’s had enough of a background that, if he doesn’t know the answer, he’ll study ’til he gets it. I think it’s a great choice.”
It still remains to be determined how Tech will handle coaching the Belk Bowl game against Kentucky (7-5), which assistants will be in the press box and which will be down on the field.
Foster indicated that graduate assistant Zach Sparber, who spent the year working with the defensive line, could have an increased role on game day for the bowl.
“We’ll see what we’re going to do with that,” Foster said. “Hopefully we’re not going to try to change it too much. I even thought about going to the box, but I don’t think I know if I want to do that. What ever’s going to be best for us, to give us the best opportunity to win the football game is what we’ll try to piece together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.