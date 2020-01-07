ms vtspringgame 041319 p17

MICHAEL SHROYER | Special to The Roanoke Times April 13, 2019 Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Reggie Floyd (21), defensive back Divine Deablo (17), and defensive back Khalil Ladler (9) huddle with the defense prior to the Spring Game at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced on Tuesday the team's 2020 spring game will be at 3:30 p.m.  on April 18. 

The Hokies baseball team has a three-game series scheduled against Notre Dame that weekend at Atlantic Union Bank Park. The athletic department is working to finalize details of other events for that weekend as well. 

In recent years, the football team has held its spring game on the same weekend as the Run of Remembrance. 

Tech was one of six ACC programs not to televise its spring game in 2019. The annual exhibition hasn't been televised since coach Justin Fuente took over as coach, but that could change with the launch of the ACC Network. The spring game aired on ESPN3 during the last few years of Frank Beamer's tenure. 

The Hokies spring game in 2019 was designed more like a public practice. There was a red zone period that was scored, but the rest of the practice features a lot of different situational work

