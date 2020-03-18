BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football players aren’t sure when they will step onto the field again.
The ACC cancelled all athletic activities through the end of the 2019-20 academic calendar year on Tuesday less than a week after suspending them indefinitely in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The NCAA could allow teams to make up some of those 15 practices in the summer if conditions improve, but the organization hasn’t addressed the issue yet.
Tech was scheduled to open spring camp on Saturday, March 21 and hold its spring game on April 18.
The ACC’s decision to cancel all athletic activities through the end of the spring semester doesn’t eliminate the uncertainty facing Tech’s student-athletes.
Tech’s athletic department is working to accommodate athletes that want to stay on campus for the foreseeable future — dorms will remain open and dining rooms are transitioning to a carry out and delivery model service — but that could change if university officials need to completely shut down campus. The university has already moved classes online for the rest of the semester.
The athletic department has asked teams to communicate with each of their student-athletes to find out what their plans are once spring break ends on March 22.
“It’s completely up to students whether they want to come back or not,” a Tech athletics spokesperson said on Tuesday. “Things are rapidly changing and our focus right now is communicating accurate information to all of our people, not only students, but parents as well.”
Tech athletic director Whit Babcock issued a brief statement on Tuesday about the department’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, but has declined multiple interview requests from The Roanoke Times.
“We recognize that there will continue to be questions and implications for our student-athletes, teams and our fans as developments continue to unfold,” Babcock said in the release. “We are working diligently to help our coaches and support staff provide resources our student-athletes need, whether they are currently on campus, are returning to campus or are at another location.”
The athletic department is trying to give student-athletes that remain on campus access to the resources they normally have available while following the guidance from state officials to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people. The department announced a series of expanded cleaning measures for the athletic facilities last week.
The weight room in the Merryman Center remains open for now. The construction around the facility on the team's new weight room and performance center hasn't been impacted yet either.
“We want student-athletes here to have access to the nutrition program, the training room, the weight room and all their normal academic resources,” a spokesperson said. “We’ll be here as long as the university says we can be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.