CHARLOTTE – Virginia Tech announced Kevin Cristello as Assistant Athletics Director – Chief of Staff & Football Operations.
Cristello spent the last two seasons in a similar role with Coastal Carolina. He previously was an assistant director of football operations at Nebraska (2017) and director of football operations at Eastern Kentucky (2011-16).
The administrator’s coaching and playing background made him an attractive choice for the Hokies.
Cristello was a defensive end at Morehead State (2001-05) and served as a graduate assistant at his alma mater (2006-07). During a three-year stint at Kentucky Christian University, he served in a variety of roles including video coordinator, defensive line coach and interim head coach/defensive coordinator.
“Kevin possesses a wealth of experience working as a football administrator and operations director,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said in a statement. “Getting the right person in this role is very important for the success of our program and our student-athletes. Kevin knows the level of detail and organization it takes to keep the many aspects of a program running smoothly.”
Cristello will fill a similar role to the one Danielle Bartelstein had as Tech’s director of football operations before leaving for a role with the College Football Playoff. The full scope of Cristello’s responsibilities are still being figured out, but he will play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the program.
“On behalf of my family, we’re thrilled to be joining Coach Fuente and the program at Virginia Tech,” Cristello said. “Growing up as a player and a coach in Kentucky, Virginia Tech was always one of those programs I admired and respected for how they handled their business on and off the field. The chance to work for a program with such a rich history and tradition and to be able to raise our sons in Blacksburg is an opportunity I appreciate very much.”
Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman gave the hire a thumbs up on social media. Hoffman’s stint at Coastal Carolina overlapped with the start of Cristello’s tenure.
