BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team won a double-overtime game last month and lost an overtime game earlier this month.
On Wednesday, the Hokies played a triple-overtime game.
Miami outlasted the Hokies 102-95 at Cassell Coliseum.
It was the first ACC game to go three overtimes since Chris Paul and Wake Forest beat North Carolina 119-114 on Dec. 20, 2003.
It was Virginia Tech’s first triple-overtime game since a 1983 game against West Virginia.
The Hurricanes (14-12, 6-10) swept the regular-season series. They had beaten the visiting Hokies 71-61 on Jan. 28.
The Hokies (15-11, 6-9) erased a 12-point second-half deficit.
Tyrece Radford had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Tech, while Landers Nolley II had 18 points and 11 rebounds.
It was the first time since a November 2017 win over The Citadel that two Hokies had a double-double in the same game.
Jalen Cone had 20 points and four 3-pointers for Virginia Tech.
Hurricanes freshman Isaiah Wong scored 27 points.
Miami guard Chris Lykes had 23 points. Keith Stone had 12 points and 18 rebounds. Kameron McGusty had 21 points.
The Hokies trailed 44-32 with 18:50 remaining in regulation but stormed back.
Down 59-51 with 10:05 to go, Tech went on an 11-0 run to grab a 62-59 lead with 7:40 left.
Cone sank a 3-pointer to begin the run. Radford then made a layup and free throw to trim the lead to 59-57 with 8:42 to go.
Cone made a layup to tie the score at 59 with 8:03 left.
After Wabissa Bede stole the ball, Cone made a 3-pointer to give Virginia Tech the 62-59 lead. It was Tech’s first lead of the second half.
McGusty scored to cut the lead to 62-61 with 7:18 to go, but Nolley answered with two free throws.
Nolley later made two more free throws to extend the lead to 66-61 with 6:34 to go.
Lykes made a jumper to cut the lead to 66-63.
But Radford blocked a shot and dunked to extend the lead to 68-63 with 5:13 left.
Nolley made two free throws to extend the lead to 70-63 with 4:35 to go.
Wong drained two free throws to cut the lead to 70-65.
Wong later made two more free throws to cut the lead to 70-67 with 3:52 to go.
Radford answered with two free throws to extend the lead to 72-67 with 3:38 left.
Wong made two free throws to cut the deficit to 72-69 with 2:49 to go.
Wong later made two more free throws to trim the lead to 72-71 with 2:29 left.
Wong buried a 3-pointer to give Miami a 74-72 lead with 1:36 left.
Nolley sank two free throws to tie the game at 74 with 1:09 remaining.
After Wong was called for a double-dribble, Radford drove to the basket and scored to give Tech a 76-74 lead with 37.1 seconds to go.
Wong drove to the basket, but Bede stole the ball.
Cone made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 77-74 with 13.2 seconds left.
McGusty made a layup and free throw to tie the game at 77 with 5.0 seconds remaining.
Radford drove the basket, but Stone blocked his shot at the end of regulation.
Nahiem Alleye made a jumper to give Tech a 79-77 lead early in the first overtime.
Bede made a layup to extend the lead to 81-79 with 3:41 left in the first OT.
Lykes sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 81-80, but Cone answered with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 84-80 with 2:37 to go in the first OT.
Wong made a jumper to cut the lead to 84-82 with 51.7 seconds left in the first OT.
Wong made a jumper to tie the game at 84 with 4.8 seconds left in the first OT.
Cone missed a jumper at the end of the first overtime period.
Rodney Miller scored to give Miami an 86-84 lead early in the second OT, but Radford answered with a basket. Wong made two free throws to give Miami an 88-86 lead with 1:36 left in the second OT, but Raford answered with a basket. Bede made a jumper to give Tech a 90-88 lead with 32.3 seconds to go in the period.
Wong made a jumper to tie the game at 90 with 16.8 seconds left in the second OT. Radford missed a jumper at the end of the second overtime.
D.J. Vasiljevic made two free throws to give Miami a 92-90 lead early in the third overtime. McGusty made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 93-90.
Stone made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 94-90 with 2:15 left in the third OT. John Ojiako dunked to cut the lead to 94-92 with 1:52 left in the third OT, but McGusty answered with two baskets. Cone sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 98-95 with 49.6 seconds left in the third OT, but Lykes answered.
