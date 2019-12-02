STANFORD, Calif. -- Freshman Keegan Hughes stuck in a loose ball at the far post after a corner kick with 10 minutes remaining to lift seventh-seeded and seventh-ranked Stanford to a 2-1 victory over 10th-seeded and 23rd-ranked Virginia Tech in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA men's soccer tournament.
Virginia Tech, the No. 10 overall seed in the 48-team tournament, lost in the Sweet 16 for the second straight year.
Stanford (14-2-4) will visit No. 2 overall seed Clemson in the quarterfinals on Friday.
After a first half that saw Virginia Tech (10-6-3) have a 6-5 edge in shots, including a shot from freshman Daniel Pereira (Northside) that rang off the crossbar, Stanford took the lead in the 54th minute when Derek Waldeck found himself in space on the left side of the area and beat goalie Mathijs Swaneveld to the far right post.
The Hokies drew level in the 68th minute as Camron Lennon picked up a cross from Pereira 20 yards out and beat Stanford goalie Andrew Thomas to the upper right corner.
Thomas had four saves for Stanford, while Swaneveld had two saves for Tech.
Tech had 14 shots to Stanford's 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.