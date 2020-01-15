BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech has 2020 signees scheduled to move into their new homes on campus as early as tomorrow.
Who will be greeting them at the football offices? That remains to be seen.
Tech coach Justin Fuente reportedly interviewed for the Baylor job on Wednesday. While he arrived at his office on campus at 7 a.m. with the rest of his coaching staff, it was unclear when (or where) his work day ended.
Fuente remains in the mix for the opening, but reports from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg named LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda a strong candidate as does internal candidate Joey McGuire. McGuire has spent the last three years with the Bears and is currently the program’s interim coach.
The Roanoke Times reached out to a number of Tech’s 2020 signees to see what if anything the coaching staff was sharing with them about the situation. Three incoming freshmen hadn’t heard directly from the coaching staff about Fuente’s connection to Baylor.
The topic was brought up in a group chat by one signee and Tech staff members called the reports “rumors.” One player's father reached out directly to the staff and go the same response.
There was some news on Wednesday with Jerry Kill taking a job with TCU, but a source with knowledge of the situation said the two situations are unrelated. TCU coach Gary Patterson reached out to Kill about joining his staff prior to Baylor’s pursuit of Fuente. Kill was best man at Patterson’s wedding and the two have been friends for decades.
