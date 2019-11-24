Monday will be a big day for the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team.
For one, the Hokies will be playing in the Maui Invitational for the first time since 1985. The 36th annual event is arguably the most prestigious of college basketball’s November tournaments.
“I’ve always been watching the Maui Invitational,” Tech freshman point guard Jalen Cone said after a game last week. “I remember watching it back when Kemba Walker played in it [for UConn in 2010] and they won. It’s always been a big event I’ve been familiar with. Now being able to play in it myself is definitely exciting.”
The Hokies will also be in the national spotlight Monday because of their first-round foe: third-ranked Michigan State.
Coach Tom Izzo’s Spartans (3-1), who made the Final Four last season, will meet Virginia Tech (5-0) at 5 p.m. in a game that will air on ESPN2.
“I have such great respect and admiration for coach Izzo,” Tech coach Mike Young said.
“We’re expecting a great team,” Tech junior point guard Wabissa Bede said. “Coach Izzo made a great program. He’s a great coach.”
But the Hokies said they are not worried about Monday’s opponent.
“We’re ready. We’re a young team, but I think if we just prepare well, we’ll be ready to beat Michigan State,” freshman guard Nahiem Alleyne said. “Michigan State’s obviously the better team out of all the teams we’ve played, but they still got to pull on the same shoes as us. At the end of the day, we’re playing basketball. It’s just who wants it more.”
“We’re all hungry, staying in the gym, and just believe what coach is feeding us,” Cone said. “We’ll just stick to that, stick to our game plan, and I feel like the coaches will have us ready when game time comes.”
But Michigan State will be a big step up in weight class from the teams Tech has beaten lately.
The Hokies did open the season with a win at ACC rival Clemson.
But since then, they have defeated Coppin State (currently 2-5), which was picked seventh out of 11 teams in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference preseason poll; USC Upstate (1-6), which was picked last in the Big South preseason poll; Lehigh (3-4), which was picked seventh out of 10 teams in the Patriot League preseason poll; and Delaware State (0-7), which was picked 10th in the MEAC poll.
Michigan State, on the other hand, topped the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll.
“It’ll be a far different scout, a far different prep than what we’ve been accustomed to,” Young said.
The Spartans opened with a 69-62 loss to Kentucky in New York but have won their past three games, including a 76-73 win at nationally ranked Seton Hall.
Cone said he is not worried about facing a much higher caliber of team than Tech has been playing.
“Ever since I was a kid and knowing college basketball, it’s always been a dream of mine to play at the highest level. And now we’re here, so there’s nothing to be scared of, nothing to be worried about,” Cone said. “This is something I always dreamed of and something I always worked for, so now that I’m here, I’m more excited than anything.”
The Michigan State lineup again boasts senior point guard Cassius Winston, who was an Associated Press first-team All-American and the Big Ten player of the year last season.
Winston, who has not missed a game this month despite the Nov. 9 death of his brother Zachary, is averaging 17.5 points and 7.0 assists this season.
“He’s a phenomenal player,” Cone said. “I’ve been watching him the past few years, so now getting to go up against him will be pretty exciting.”
The setting for the three-day tournament seems pretty exciting, too.
“Hawaii itself is pretty cool, but we’re going down there on a business trip,” Cone said. “Enjoy the moment, enjoy the fun — somewhere new, so I’ll definitely enjoy it a little bit — but overall, we’ll be focused.”
The Hokies flew to Hawaii on Friday. Hula dancing and ziplining were on their weekend agenda.
“It would be dumb … Saturday, Sunday to have them on the island and not do some neat things,” Young said.
“[But] there will be a hotel room out there with a projector rolling. That’s where we’ll be. We’ll have plenty of work to do. We’ve got a team to prepare.”
The Hokies will face Georgia (4-0, including a win over Georgia Tech) or 2019 NIT participant Dayton (3-0) on Tuesday.
Tech will face either Chaminade (2-0), Brigham Young (3-2), UCLA (4-1) or fourth-ranked Kansas (3-1) on Wednesday — although it seems a safer bet that Kansas will be playing Michigan State in the title game Wednesday.
