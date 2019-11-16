ATLANTA — Virginia Tech’s 45-0 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday locked up bowl eligibility for a 27th straight season.
The Hokies have the longest streak in the country ahead of Georgia (22), Oklahoma (20) and LSU (19). All three of those teams came into the week with more than six wins.
Virginia Tech needed to get to seven wins to reach the postseason this season thanks to two games scheduled against FCS opponents (Furman and Rhode Island). The NCAA allows only one win over an FCS opponent to count towards bowl eligibility in a given year.
"I know there’s more bowls than there’s ever been, but still, that’s a big-time accomplishment for a group of guys," Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. "Particularly this group, that a lot of people were writing them off after the Duke game all of a sudden."
Florida State’s record bowl streak of 36 straight games ended last year when it went 5-7 in coach Willie Taggert’s first year as coach. Taggert was fired after a 4-5 start this season
Nebraska has the second all-time bowl streak at 35 straight seasons (1969-2003) followed by Michigan (33 years; 1975-2007). Virginia Tech’s moved up to fourth on the list last year over Alabama. The Rolling Tide made bowl games for 25 straight years (1959-1983).
"If it was that easy, everyone in the country would do it," Foster said. "Alabama hasn’t had that many. Ohio State, none of those have done that. Now, we haven’t won a national championship. We want to go do that, but to have the consistency that we’ve played with over the years, that’s what I’m really proud of, and that’s the thing when I look back at the end of my career, that I’ll be most proud of, is that we were consistent."
Last year, Tech needed to win its final two games to clinch a bowl appearance, which included scheduling a make-up game against Marshall.
“It’s pretty big," Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker said. "It’s tradition, you don’t want to be that team that didn’t make a bowl, so you kind of take it personal.”
