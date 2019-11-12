BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby wasn’t on the field as his teammates closed out “Bud Foster Day” with a 36-17 win over Wake Forest.
The Hokies’ leading tackler suffered a hamstring injury at the end of the third quarter blitzing Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman and didn’t return to the game. Dax Hollifield moved over to middle linebacker and Alan Tisdale entered the game at outside linebacker.
““He slipped coming off to make a play and strained his hamstring,” Foster said. “And really we moved Dax over, Alan Tisdale played really, really well. So proud of those guys for stepping up. Because Alan hadn’t played the whole game. Just didn’t have that many plays early. But stepped up and was working the game and did a great job.”
Ashby has been getting treatment on the hamstring throughout the week and practiced on Tuesday. Foster is hopeful that the linebacker will be “full speed” when Tech visits Georgia Tech on Saturday.
The linebacker has won ACC linebacker of the week four times this season. He leads the team with 87 tackles (45 solo) with a team-high 13 for a loss. He also has three sacks and four quarterback hurries.
While Ashby has taken the bulk of the reps at middle linebacker, Foster is pleased with the way Hollifield has played when called upon. The same goes for Tisdale, who has played alongside Ashby and Hollifield this season.
Hollifield closed the door on Wake’s comeback hopes with a late interception. Tisdale had two tackles including one for a loss in the fourth quarter. Tech still envisions Hollifield eventually sliding over to middle linebacker, which is the 6-foot-1, 232-pound defender’s more natural position.
“He took several reps early,” Foster said. “He’s just got such a great football IQ and mindset that he comes in quite a bit on his own and studies with Jack Tyler, our defensive quality control guy. And really studies that part with him, the position with him. I’ll throw him in there on certain occasions...I’m pleased how Dax has picked things up and I just appreciate that from him that he’s got that mentality to play both.”
