BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech fell out of this week's AP Poll and Coaches Poll following a 39-30 loss to Virginia on Friday. The loss ended the Hokies streak of 15 straight wins in the Commonwealth Cup.
Tech (8-4, 5-3 ACC) was still among the teams receiving votes in both polls.
Virginia jumped back into both polls at No. 22. The Cavaliers spent five straight weeks in the AP Poll earlier this season getting up to No. 18 (the week of Sept. 22). They spent four weeks in the coaching poll and peaked at No. 18 as well. They are the only team in the ACC ranked besides Clemson, the team it faces in the conference championship on Saturday.
The new CFP playoff rankings will be announced on Tuesday. Tech jumped into the rankings for the first time last week at No. 24, but there stay will likely be a brief one.
AP Poll (Week of Dec. 1)
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Baylor
- Alabama
- Wisconsin
- Auburn
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Minnesota
- Memphis
- Michigan
- Iowa
- Boise State
- Appalachian State
- Cincinnati
- Virginia
- Navy
- USC
- Air Force
Coaches Poll (Week of Dec. 1)
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Baylor
- Alabama
- Wisconsin
- Penn State
- Auburn
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Minnesota
- Memphis
- Boise State
- Michigan
- Iowa
- Appalachian State
- Cincinnati
- Virginia
- Navy
- USC
- Air Force
