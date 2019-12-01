MG VT UVa 112919

Virginia Tech's Tré Turner (11) catches a 61 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Hendon Hooker past the defense of Nick Grant (1) of UVa in the third quarter of the Virginia Tech - University of Virginia football game in Charlottesville on Friday.

 MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech fell out of this week's AP Poll and Coaches Poll following a 39-30 loss to Virginia on Friday. The loss ended the Hokies streak of 15 straight wins in the Commonwealth Cup. 

Tech (8-4, 5-3 ACC) was still among the teams receiving votes in both polls. 

Virginia jumped back into both polls at No. 22. The Cavaliers spent five straight weeks in the AP Poll earlier this season getting up to No. 18 (the week of Sept. 22). They spent four weeks in the coaching poll and peaked at No. 18 as well. They are the only team in the ACC ranked besides Clemson, the team it faces in the conference championship on Saturday. 

The new CFP playoff rankings will be announced on Tuesday. Tech jumped into the rankings for the first time last week at No. 24, but there stay will likely be a brief one. 

AP Poll (Week of Dec. 1)

  1. LSU
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Georgia
  5. Utah
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Florida
  8. Baylor
  9. Alabama
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Auburn
  12. Penn State
  13. Oregon
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Minnesota
  16. Memphis
  17. Michigan
  18. Iowa
  19. Boise State
  20. Appalachian State
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Virginia
  23. Navy
  24. USC
  25. Air Force

Coaches Poll (Week of Dec. 1)

  1. LSU
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Georgia
  5. Utah
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Florida
  8. Baylor
  9. Alabama
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Penn State
  12. Auburn
  13. Oregon
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Minnesota
  16. Memphis
  17. Boise State
  18. Michigan
  19. Iowa
  20. Appalachian State
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Virginia
  23. Navy
  24. USC 
  25. Air Force

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

