Defensive tackle Dashawn Crawford joined the Hokies as a transfer from Jones County Community College.

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive tackle Deshawn Crawford went down with a lower body injury at the end of the first half against Miami.

Crawford didn’t return to the game as Tech managed to escape with a 42-35 win after Miami scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. 

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente was his typically tight-lipped self in offering a brief update on Crawford’s status at the end of his weekly press conference.

“Yeah, he’s avoided anything serious,” Fuente said.

It confirmed the update Crawford offered on social media following the game when he called it a “minor setback” in a tweet. While Crawford might not be out indefinitely, his status for Tech’s game against Rhode Island remains up in the air.

The injury came with Crawford chasing down quarterback N’Kosi Perry on Miami’s final drive of the first half. Crawford and defensive end TyJuan Garbutt hit Perry right as he threw the ball down Tech’s sideline for a 39-yard gain to Jeff Thomas.

Garbutt wrapped up Perry by his waist and in the process of bringing him to the ground took out Crawford’s legs. Crawford was in obvious pain on the sidelines and struggled to walk to the bench with the assistance of Tech’s training staff.

Crawford, a 2019 signee out of junior college, has been an important part of Tech’s defense this season as the team’s starting tackle alongside Jarrod Hewitt. The 6-foot-0, 290-pounder has 12 tackles (five solo) with two tackles for loss and a sack.

The Hokies are very young at the defensive line behind Crawford with true freshmen Norell Pollard and Mario Kendricks coming off the bench alongside Rob Porcher. Pollard and Kendricks each had sacks in the win over Miami.

