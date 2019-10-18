BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech backup defensive tackle Rob Porcher has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed.
Porcher had three tackles this season with a sack.
The third-year sophomore was part of rotation backing up starting defensive tackles Jarrod Hewitt and junior college transfer Dashawn Crawford with true freshman Norell Pollard and Mario Kendricks this season.
According to a source, Porcher is looking to transfer to a smaller FBS school or down to the FCS level. Porcher's father was a first-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions in 1992 after his collegiate career at South Carolina State, an FCS school.
Porcher's departure could leave the Hokies really thin at the position this weekend against North Carolina. Crawford missed last week's game with a lower body injury and is questionable for Saturday's game after being limited in practice throughout the week.
Tech could give some reps to true freshman Josh Fuga and junior college transfer Jaden Cunningham. Both members of the Hokies' 2019 signing class have yet to play this season and can play in up to four games without burning a year of eligibility.
