BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive lineman Aiden Brown is retiring from football.
Brown has dealt with a lower back issue since signing with the Hokies as a three-star lineman out of Bullis School (Silver Spring, Maryland) in 2017.
If he’s granted a medical exemption the university can honor his scholarship for the remainder of his eligibility without it counting against the 85 scholarship limit for football.
Brown redshirted his first year on campus in 2017. He didn’t play last season and changed positions from the offensive line to defensive tackle before spring practice last year. The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder missed time during camp with a foot injury. He didn’t end up getting in a game during his collegiate career.
“He’s one of our more explosive guys when you see him in the offseason and you see him run and lift,” Fuente said in March. “He’s got good strength numbers. But he’s always been the guy who’s had the athleticism to do those sorts of things and played on the defensive line in high school. Played both ways, but it wasn’t completely foreign to him. But it was also something that he was eager to take on. We’ll see how it goes.”
Brown is the third player in the last two months to seek a medical exemption. Linebacker Dylan Rivers (neck) and William Pritchard (concussions) are also stepping away from football.
