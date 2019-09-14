BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech starting defensive end TyJuan Garbutt will miss a second game with a collarbone injury he suffered on the second series of the season opener against Boston College.
The Hokies started Jaevon Becton last week in Garbutt’s absence, but Eli Adams lined up with the first-team defensive line in pregame warmups. Jaylen Griffin. who changed positions during the fall from linebacker, is also part of the rotation at defensive end.
Tech is eager to get Garbutt back on the field after he impressed the coaching staff throughout the offseason.
“He’s really stepped his game up,” Garbutt said. “He’s a little bit bigger. He’s playing at a higher level, just because of the experience he gained last year. And he’s kind of where you’d hope he would be. And I see a guy that has a lot of confidence. I see a guy that knows what he’s doing and playing to the speed that he knows he’s capable of playing. And I see a guy that has a chance to be a really good, good football player for us.
Garbutt started five games last year as a redshirt freshman — he had 31 tackles (18 solo) with one sack and two quarterback hurries — but didn’t feel comfortable.
“Some plays last year I would show flashes of what I could be and this year me being more confident in the defense, more confident in myself, I would say I’ve made a big improvement in being more comfortable to go out there and execute my assignment and not only do that, but make a play while executing my assignment,” Garbutt said during fall camp.
Tech submitted the play Garbutt was injured on to the NCAA and got confirmation officials missed an illegal blindside block.
Garbutt was injured chasing down a screen pass to Boston College tight end Korab Idrizi. Running back Travis Levy knocked Garbutt out of bounds while he was looking in the opposite direction.
The NCAA changed the rules in the offseason by making “an open field block against an opponent that is initiated from outside the opponent’s field of vision, or otherwise in such a manner that the opponent cannot reasonably defend himself against the block” a 15-yard penalty.
Virginia Tech defensive end Zion Debose (leg) is also out indefinitely.
