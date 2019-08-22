BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive lineman Nathan Proctor entered the transfer portal this week, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. He’s the second Hokies player to leave the program during fall camp.
The redshirt sophomore recorded three tackles in eight games last season. According to a source, the main factor in the decision was playing time.
Proctor confirmed The Roanoke Times reporting with a statement late Thursday.
“Virginia Tech is an outstanding institution and has a great football program and I am very thankful to have called it home for the past two years,” Proctor said on social media. “It is time for me to part ways with VT and follow my dreams at another school.”
Emmanuel Belmar and Garbutt are expected to be the team’s first-team defensive ends.
Defensive line coach Charley Wiles was asked about the team’s depth at the position on Monday, but only mentioned Proctor in passing. He praised the development of Eli Adams, Jaylen Griffin and Jaevon Becton.
Proctor, a former four-star recruit (247 Sports composite), was one of the top players in the 2017 class coming out of the state of Maryland. The Lackey High School alum was part of a signing class that also included fellow defensive ends Zion Debose, who suffered an injury during camp, and Garbutt.
Virginia Tech was hoping all three would take a step forward in 2019 with the team looking to establish a more effective pass rush.
“It’s time for Nate Proctor, TyJuan Garbutt and Zion Debose to take a step forward, “Fuente said during the spring. “Absolutely. And they have done that in the offseason. Now, those three guys having a good spring and feeling more comfortable about what we’re asking them to do.”