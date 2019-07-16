BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive end Houshun Gaines isn’t expected to play this fall for the Hokies.
The football team posted an updated roster for the fall without listing the talented defender. Tech also had a pair of backup defensive linemen leave the program.
Gaines suffered a torn ACL in a Nov. 10 loss to Pittsburgh last season. He was the Hokies' leading pass rusher at the time with 4.5 sacks.
Earlier in the season, Gaines’ mother, Tardra Hilliard, 44, died.
According to sources with knowledge of the situation, the team’s coaching staff wants Gaines to focus on his mental and physical health this fall.
“The coaching and support staff is providing all the resources they can to get him in a good place,” a source told The Roanoke Times. “Everyone wants to see House come out the other side of this.”
Gaines had his mother's initials painted on his cheeks when Virginia Tech won at Duke on Sept. 29, just days before she died. He spoke about his mother’s health challenges after leading the Hokies to a 31-14 win with a career-high 2.5 sacks.
“It’s been tough, but the main thing is just coming out and coming around my guys and being around my team is really uplifting,” Gaines said after the game. “Being able to play football, it gives you a moment to get away from anything and get swallowed up in a whole different world. I love this team. I love the coaches. I love my guys. I love this program. Without them, honestly, I don’t know if I would be sitting here acting the way I am.”
Gaines spent weeks travelling between Blacksburg and North Carolina to visit his mother. The coaching staff let Gaines decide whether he needed time away from the team, but the defender stayed in the lineup until the injury against Pittsburgh.
Virginia Tech players rallied around their teammate throughout the trying time.
“I feel for House a lot at this moment,” Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley said last year. “I know it can really get you down. I’m just going to continue to pray for him and let him know that I’m here for him, that I love him and this team loves him.”