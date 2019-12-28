CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster is worried about his depth at cornerback going into the Belk Bowl.
With starting corner Caleb Farley sidelined with a back injury — his status for the game is up in the air — Kentucky’s run-heavy offense could really test the Hokies depth at the position.
“I do (have concerns) if they get involved heavily tackling,” Foster said of his defensive backs. “Kentucky’s M.O. has not been to throw it, hopefully we can control the run game a bit and make them do that. I have concerns with our overall depth (if we don’t).”
The Wildcats have mostly abandoned the passing game thanks to a series of injuries at the position. They have averaged only 10 throws a game with receiver turned quarterback Lynn Bowden under center. In November, they ran the ball 51 times per game (Tech’s opponents averaged 28 carries a game during that stretch).
In Kentucky’s 45-13 win over Louisville in the regular season finale, Bowden only attempted two passes with his lone completion going for 4 yards.
Virginia Tech has started defensive back Jermaine Waller alongside Farley all season. The first cornerback off the bench has been Armani Chatman. The redshirt freshman started against Virginia and played most of the game against North Carolina for an injured Farley.
While Jovonn Quillen is listed on the two-deep at defensive back, Foster has gone with Brion Murray when Tech’s starters have both come off the field.
Foster moved Murray to defensive back after fall camp to improve the team’s depth at the position as Jeremy Webb continued to rehab his way back from two torn Achilles and Nadir Thompson dealt with injuries.
“We just felt like we needed a security blanket there a little bit,” Foster said in September.
Foster’s main concern with Murray at the position was his physicality, which is going to be a point of emphasis for everyone in Tech’s secondary against Kentucky team that likes to establish the edge and force defensive backs to make plays at the line of scrimmage.
At a minimum, the defensive backs need to be able to force the ball carrier back inside.
“We are going to find out if they are going to force our corners to tackle when it’s all said and done,” Foster said. “They (defensive backs) have to have a heavy shoulder in this game if they are going to be involved in that aspect of the run game.”
Virginia Tech finished the regular season with the No. 27 ranked rush defense (123.3 yards allowed per game). When the Hokies rattled off wins in six of seven games, they held all of their opponents to less than 150 rushing yards (five of them had less than 100 yards).
