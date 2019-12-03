BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley was named first-team All-ACC on Tuesday.
Farley was one of eight Hokies recognized, but the only one to earn first-team honors. Linebacker Rayshard Ashby made second-team All-ACC while Christian Darrisaw (OL), Lecitus Smith (OL), Damon Hazelton (WR), Jarrod Hewitt (DT), Jermaine Waller (DB) and Oscar Bradburn all earned honorable mention honors.
The defensive back led the ACC with 16 passes defended and tied for fourth in the conference with four interceptions.
According to Pro Football Focus (an analytics website), Farley allowed just 19 receptions for 88 yards this season as a primary coverage defender (50 targeted passers) and led the conference in allowing a passer rating of just 29.2.
Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby was named second-team All-ACC. Ashby was named ACC Linebacker of the Week five times during the regular season. He led Tech with 106 tackles (fourth in the ACC) and had 14.5 tackles for loss. According to Pro Football Focus, he had the best run grade for a linebacker by a wide margin in the conference.
Ashby earned third-team All-ACC honors last year.
The voting panel consisted of 46 media members and the 14 head coaches from the conference. Three points were awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote and one point for each third-team vote.
Clemson led the conference with 16 players on the first, second and third team. Wake Forest and Pittsburgh had eight selections each.
- QB - Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 150
- RB - Travis Etienne, Clemson; 176
- RB - AJ Dillon, Boston College; 168
- WR - Sage Surratt, Wake Forest; 167
- WR - Tee Higgins, Clemson; 153
- WR - Tutu Atwell, Louisville; 153
- TE - Brevin Jordan, Miami; 115
- AP - Joe Reed, Virginia; 142
- OT - Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson; 136
- OT - Mehki Becton, Louisville; 126
- OG - John Simpson, Clemson; 160
- OG - John Phillips, Boston College; 114
- C - Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt; 92
- DE - Gregory Rousseau, Miami; 152
- DE - Carlos Basham, Wake Forest; 142
- DT - Jaylen Twyman, Pitt; 146
- DT - Marvin Wilson, Florida State; 136
- LB - Isaiah Simmons, Clemson; 157
- LB - Chazz Surratt, North Carolina; 144
- LB - Shaquille Quarterman, Miami; 129
- CB - Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech; 136
- CB - A.J. Terrell, Clemson; 100
- S - Paris Ford, Pitt; 130
- S - Tanner Muse, Clemson; 122
- PK - Nick Sciba, Wake Forest; 156
- P - Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse; 103
- SP - Joe Reed, Virginia; 156
- QB - Bryce Perkins, Virginia; 102
- RB - Cam Akers, Florida State; 123
- RB - Javian Hawkins, Louisville; 103
- WR - Dazz Newsome, North Carolina; 96
- WR - Tamorrion Terry, Florida State; 90
- WR - Trishton Jackson, Syracuse; 86
- TE - Noah Gray, Duke; 75
- AP - Hassan Hall, Louisville; 59
- OT - Charlie Heck, North Carolina; 117
- OT - Ben Petrula, Boston College; 85
- OG - Gage Cervenka, Clemson; 103
- OG - Zion Johnson, Boston College; 98
- C - Sean Pollard, Clemson; 90
- DE - Patrick Jones II, Pitt; 103
- DE - Victor Dimukeje, Duke; 88
- DT - Larrell Murchison, NC State; 89
- DT - Tyler Davis, Clemson; 79
- LB - Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech; 120
- LB - Max Richardson, Boston College; 90
- LB - Michael Pinckney, Miami (FL); 55
- CB - Dane Jackson, Pitt; 87
- CB - Derion Kendrick, Clemson; 77
- S - Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State; 102
- S - Andre Cisco, Syracuse; 99
- PK - Christopher Dunn, NC State; 87
- P - Dom Maggio, Wake Forest; 76
- SP - Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Duke; 69
- QB - Sam Howell, North Carolina; 76
- RB - Jordan Mason, Georgia Tech; 42
- RB - Michael Carter, North Carolina; 39
- WR - Kendall Hinton, Wake Forest; 64
- WR - Maurice Ffrench, Pitt; 61
- WR - Dyami Brown, North Carolina; 57
- TE - Hunter Long, Boston College; 63
- AP - Maurice Ffrench, Pitt; 34
- OT - Justin Herron, Wake Forest; 83
- OT - Jackson Carman, Clemson; 52
- OG - Bryce Hargrove, Pitt; 88
- OG - Nate Gillam, Wake Forest; 81
- C - Alec Lindstrom, Boston College; 72
- DE - Xavier Thomas, Clemson; 49
- DE - Chris Rumph II, Duke; 38
- DT - Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina; 60
- DT - Nyles Pinckney, Clemson; 59
- LB - Jordan Mack, Virginia; 53
- LB - Lakiem Williams, Syracuse; 51
- LB - Koby Quansah, Duke; 49
- CB - Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State; 74
- CB - Essang Bassey, Wake Forest; 61
- S - K'Von Wallace, Clemson; 80
- S - Joey Blount, Virginia; 38
- PK - Andre Szmyt, Syracuse; 59
- P - Trenton Gill, NC State; 61
- SP - Hassan Hall, Louisville; 68
- QB - Jamie Newman, Wake Forest; 27
- RB - Javonte Williams, North Carolina; 22
- RB - David Bailey, Boston College; 20
- WR - Justyn Ross, Clemson; 48
- WR - Hasise Dubois, Virginia; 24
- WR - Amari Rodgers, Clemson; 20
- WR - Damon Hazelton, Virginia Tech; 20
- TE - Cary Angeline, NC State; 32
- TE - Jack Freudenthal, Wake Forest; 23
- AP - Michael Carter, North Carolina; 32
- AP - Amari Rodgers, Clemson; 31
- OT - Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech; 36
- OT - Tyler Vrabel, Boston College; 29
- OT - Jake Benzinger, Wake Forest; 24
- OG - Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech; 38
- OG - Jack DeFoor, Georgia Tech; 20
- C - Zach Tom, Wake Forest; 40
- C - Jack Wohlabaugh, Duke; 29
- C - Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia; 25
- DE - Justin Foster, Clemson; 33
- DE - Alton Robinson, Syracuse; 33
- DE - Eli Hanback, Virginia; 21
- DT - Aaron Crawford, North Carolina; 42
- DT - Amir Watts, Pitt; 34
- DT - Jarrod Hewitt, Virginia Tech; 33
- LB - Justin Strnad, Wake Forest; 43
- LB - Charles Snowden, Virginia; 38
- LB - David Curry, Georgia Tech; 25
- LB - Zane Zandier, Virginia; 23
- LB - Kylan Johnson, Pitt; 23
- CB - Tre Swilling, Georgia Tech; 55
- CB - Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech; 54
- CB - Stanford Samuels III, Florida State; 32
- CB - Trajan Bandy, Miami (FL); 30
- S - Myles Dorn, North Carolina; 23
- S - Nasir Greer, Wake Forest; 23
- P - Oscar Bradburn, Virginia Tech; 59
- P - Austin Parker, Duke; 29
- SP - Maurice Ffrench, Pitt; 28
- PK - Brian Delaney, Virginia; 22
- PK - AJ Reed, Duke; 21
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.