BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster’s motivational speech is going to be pretty easy this weekend before Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh.
All Foster needs to do is hit play.
“I think the biggest motivation factor is when you put on last year’s game, you know what I mean, and show that we were manhandled across the board,” Foster said earlier in the week.
And that’s putting it lightly.
Pittsburgh put up 654 yards of total offense (allowing 13.9 yards per play) last season in a 52-22 win over Virginia Tech. It was one of the all-time worst performances by a Foster-coached defense. It’s the same kind of motivation the Hokies had last week against a Georgia Tech that beat them badly a year ago.
“We wanted to get our hands on everybody that we faced every year and show and send a message that it’s not the same thing,” Virginia Tech safety Reggie Floyd said.
Those embarrassing performances last year have weighed heavily on the defense as it looks to send Foster out on a high note. While Floyd is one of five players celebrating Senior Day on Saturday (he’s the lone starter in the group), the defense is more focused on making Foster’s last game in Lane Stadium a special one.
Floyd said the defense is playing with a “chip on their shoulder” to make that happen, and that attitude has been evident on the field in recent weeks as Tech held Wake Forest to a then season-low 301 yards and shutout Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets only crossed midfield twice in the game.
This is also a much different Pittsburgh offense than the one Virginia Tech faced a year ago. Running backs Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall, who blew ran up and down the field with little resistance last year, graduated.
Pitt hired Mark Whipple as its new offensive coordinator to build a more effective passing game. The Panthers are much improved through the air — they come into the game averaging 260 passing yards a game — but are only averaging 22 points per game.
That doesn’t mean Foster is taking them lightly.
“I mean, they’re the defending Coastal Division champs,” Foster said. “....We’ve got to be disciplined in the back end in the passing game. They’ve got very capable receivers that can take it to the house and can run by you. We’ve got to go play another complete football game against this team.”
One of Pittsburgh’s leading receivers Maurice Ffrench will be a game-time decision, according to the Post-Gazette. He missed last week’s game against North Carolina with a broken jaw. He had two catches for 83 yards with a touchdown in last year’s game against Virginia Tech.
Foster also said his team needs to ready for a “physical football game.” Pittsburgh’s offensive line has only given up two sacks over the last two games and only six other negative plays. Virginai Tech’s defense has averaged seven tackles for a loss a game this season.
“It’s going to be a physical football game,” Foster said. “Pittsburgh is big and physical on both sides of the ball and we’re going to have to get ready for a 60-minute fistfight, so to speak.”
