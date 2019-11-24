BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is now the No. 23 ranked team in the country in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.
Tech moved up two spots in the AP Poll after Saturday's 28-0 win over Pittsburgh and jumped up from among the other teams receiving votes last week to make its debut in the coaches poll.
The last time the program was ranked in the coaches poll was the week of September 30 last year. They got up to No. 11 in the poll early last season.
SMU, Texas A&M and San Diego State all dropped out of the poll to make room for the Hokies.
Tech’s win over Pittsburgh on Saturday for back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 2005. The Hokies haven’t given up any points in nine quarters and have won six of their last season games.
The victory set up a winner take all showdown for the ACC Coastal title next week against Virginia.
Coaches poll (Nov. 24)
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Minnesota
- Baylor
- Michigan
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Cincinnati
- Memphis
- Boise State
- Iowa
- Oklahoma State
- Appalachian State
- Virginia Tech
- Navy
- USC
AP Poll (Nov. 24)
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Minnesota
- Michigan
- Baylor
- Penn State
- Wisconsin
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Memphis
- Cincinnati
- Iowa
- Boise State
- Oklahoma State
- Appalachian State
- Virginia Tech
- Navy
- USC
