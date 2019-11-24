MG VT Pitt 112319

Virginia Tech’s Armani Chatman (second from left) celebrates grounding a punt deep in Pittsburgh territory during the Hokies’ 28-0 victory on Saturday in Blacksburg.

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is now the No. 23 ranked team in the country in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll. 

Tech moved up two spots in the AP Poll after Saturday's 28-0 win over Pittsburgh and jumped up from among the other teams receiving votes last week to make its debut in the coaches poll. 

The last time the program was ranked in the coaches poll was the week of September 30 last year. They got up to No. 11 in the poll early last season. 

SMU, Texas A&M and San Diego State all dropped out of the poll to make room for the Hokies. 

Tech’s win over Pittsburgh on Saturday for back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 2005. The Hokies haven’t given up any points in nine quarters and have won six of their last season games. 

The victory set up a winner take all showdown for the ACC Coastal title next week against Virginia. 

AP Poll (Nov. 24) 

  1. LSU
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Georgia
  5. Alabama
  6. Utah
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Florida
  9. Minnesota
  10. Michigan
  11. Baylor
  12. Penn State
  13. Wisconsin
  14. Oregon
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Auburn
  17. Memphis
  18. Cincinnati
  19. Iowa
  20. Boise State
  21. Oklahoma State
  22. Appalachian State
  23. Virginia Tech
  24. Navy 
  25. USC

