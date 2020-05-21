Virginia Tech reserve cornerback Jeremy Webb tweeted Thursday night that he plans to transfer to a new school for his final season of college football.
"After talking with my family and praying on it I've … [come] to the decision that it's best for me to transfer to a new school and have the fresh start that I need," he tweeted.
The junior-college transfer enrolled at Tech in 2018. Webb tore both of his Achilles tendons during his time in Blacksburg.
He suffered his first Achilles injury during offseason workouts, just days after arriving on campus for the first summer-school session of 2018. He had to redshirt the 2018 season.
He was one day away from completing rehab on his torn left Achilles when he suffered the same injury to his right foot in December 2018. He missed spring practice in 2019.
In the wake of those two major surgeries, he played in just three games as a fourth-year junior last fall. He had one tackle.
"I'd like to thank Coach [Ben] Hilgart and the rest of the strength and conditioning staff on getting me back ready to compete at … [a] high level, not only physically, but ready mentally as well," Webb said Thursday in his statement on Twitter.
Webb thanked Tech fans in his Twitter message.
"Always keeping my spirits high," he said. "For that I'm forever grateful for you all."
He thanked his teammates for being there for him.
"Forming a bond I'll cherish for a lifetime," he wrote.
