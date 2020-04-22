BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech basketball coach Mike Young and his wife Margaret along with football coach Justin Fuente and his wife Jenny, have donated $10,000 each to the Carilion Clinic Foundation COVID-19 Support Fund.
Carilion posted a short video of the families announcing the donation on social media with both coaches thanking the area’s “health care heroes.”
The $20,000 donation will be used to provide meals for Carilion New River Valley Medical Center (CNRV) employees. The families requested the meals be purchased from local restaurants dealing with financial uncertainty in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Restaurants across the state are only allowed to offer carry-out and delivery under the stay at home order Governor Ralph Northam’s put in place back in March.
"The support of these coaches and their families means so much to us," CEO of CNRV Bill Flattery said in a release. "Their generosity speaks volumes to the community pride present in the New River Valley, and we are grateful for their support."
The fund was created to help those affected by the virus as well as Carilion caregivers and staff. In addition to meals, funds are also being used to purchase equipment, supplies, and other urgently needed resources to front line healthcare workers.
Young, who was hired last year to replace Buzz Williams, came up with the idea and reached out to Fuente to see if he would join him.
