BLACKSBURG — Don’t call it the Belk Bowl rule.
The NCAA rules committee approved a handful of rules changes on Monday including one that modified the pregame protocol in hopes of preventing incidents like the one that took place between Virginia Tech and Kentucky back in December.
The updated rule gives officials’ jurisdiction of the field 90 minutes before kickoff. The rule also mandates all players be identified by number and that a coach be on the field for all pregame warmups to help eliminate what it describes as “negative interactions” between teams.
Tech, but coach Justin Fuente doesn’t think it was the impetus for the NCAA’s decision.
“You know we had a couple, I’m not going to name names, but we had a team or two in our league that had issues with that as well,” Fuente said on Wednesday. “I think that was something that was being discussed before the Belk Bowl. I do think the rule is good.”
Tech and Kentucky had to be separated multiple times during pregame warmups before Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden was caught on camera punching Tech defensive lineman DaShawn Crawford.
Bowden, who threw the game-winning touchdown and won MVP honors with 300-plus yards of total offense, wasn’t penalized for the incident since it happened just after 10:30 a.m. ahead of a noon kickoff.
“I’ve talked to coach [Mark] Stoops a bunch after the game, I’m not pointing the finger at anybody, but it needs to be about playing the game,” Fuente said. “We need to make sure as coaches we do the right thing, if that helps it out, not just that situation, but any of the other ones that happen — it’s good.”
The rules committee also approved changes to instant replay, targeting and duplicate numbers.
They put guidelines in place for officials to complete reviews in less than 2 minutes and adjusted a clock rule regarding instant replay also was approved. If the game clock expires at the end of a half and replay determines there was time remaining and the clock should start on the referee’s signal, there must be at least 3 seconds left, when the ball should have been declared dead, to restore time. If less than 3 seconds remain on the game clock, the half is over.
The change to the targeting rule just allows players disqualified from the game to stay on their team’s sidelines instead of being forced to sit in the locker room.
The duplicate numbers rule restricts the number of teammates wearing the same jersey to two, a rule Fuente supports.
“That’s a good rule,” Fuente said. “It was a pain with some of the teams we played would have four guys wearing the same jersey. It was impossible. I don’t know how anybody calling the game could figure it out. It was really difficult on special teams to figure out who was who.”
The part of the change that will be popular with players is the NCAA approving the No. 0 as a legal number.
“I’m sure there will be a bunch of guys that want, but I’m putting all that off right now,” Fuente said with a laugh.
Fuente had restricted the use of the No. 1 for a few years after Isaiah Ford left for the NFL in 2016. Senior safety Reggie Floyd wore the number in 2019 after players established a tradition of giving the jersey to a player that best represents their team-first work ethic.
Tech’s staff has also recognized the popularity of single-digit numbers by giving the team’s annual hard hat winners — players that perform at an elite level during the winter condition program — a chance at them.
It’s how defensive end Emmanuel Belmar switched from No. 40 to No. 8 going into the 2019 season and defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt changed from No. 55 to 5.
“We started doing that last year,” Fuente said. “I can’t get you any number you want, but we take that into consideration… Some of those guys got to move to numbers they preferred, some of them didn’t, but we try to take that into consideration.”
The hard hat program was cut short in March with the Hokies canceling spring practice, but the coaches are discussing various ways to name winners once players are allowed to return to campus. The results could help determine who gets the coveted No. 0.
