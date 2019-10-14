BLACKSBURG — North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell has Virginia Tech’s attention.
The true freshman quarterback has helped the Tar Heels surpass their win total from last year just six weeks into the season under new coach Mack Brown with his strong play.
Howell has 1,544 passing yards (63.1%) with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. He had his best game of the season before UNC’s bye week in a win over Georgia Tech with 376 yards and four touchdowns.
The performance earned him ACC quarterback of the week of the honors.
“I think he’s been the catalyst for them making rapid improvement, because for the last several years, really, they’ve been very good around that position,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “They just haven’t been as consistent since [Mitch] Trubisky left. They just haven’t gotten that consistent play, and they’ve gotten it immediately from their freshman.”
North Carolina went 5-18 after Trubisky left for the NFL after the 2016 season starting four different quarterbacks (Chazz Surratt, Nathan Elliott, Brandon Harris and Cade Fortin).
While UNC’s statistical gains have been modest this season — the Tar Heels are averaging 26.5 points per game (ranked No. 85 in FBS) and 425.2 yards of total offense (No. 53) — Howell’s impressive skill set has made a difference for the Tar Heels.
“I mean, composure, intelligence, he’s athletic, they run him some, just enough, but he can really stand in there and deliver the football,” Fuente said.
Howell has also opened things up for North Carolina’s talented playmakers as well.
Multiple receivers (Dyami Brown, Beau Corrales and Rontavius Groves) have surpassed their production from a year ago while the team’s second-leading receiver Dazz Newsome is getting close. Newsome has 29 catches for 367 yards with three touchdowns in six games. Last year, he had 44 catches for 506 yards with two touchdowns
“You know, Larry [Fedora] did not leave the cupboard bare there, but what they hadn’t had the last couple years was consistent quarterback play, and they’ve gotten that and more from Sam in the first six games,” Fuente said.
Virginia Tech’s pass defense has given up 328 yards per game during its current two-game win streak. The Hokies went into the Miami game with the No. 13 passing defense in the country and has dropped down to No. 78.
Only two defenses in college football (UCLA and New Mexico) are giving up more than 325 passing yards a game this season.
Tech's secondary will also be without starting safety Reggie Floyd in the first half against UNC. Floyd was called for targeting late in the game against Rhode Island.
