Men’s basketball
Saturday
Virginia Tech at Boston College
2 p.m. at Conte Forum
TV: ESPNU
Records: Virginia Tech 14-5, 5-3 ACC; BC 9-10, 3-5
Last meeting: Virginia Tech won 77-66 at home on Jan. 5, 2019.
Virginia Tech probable starters: F Landers Nolley II (18.0 ppg), F P.J. Horne (8.1 ppg), G Jalen Cone (8.2 ppg), G Wabissa Bede (5.9 ppg, 6.3 apg), G Tyrece Radford (8.4 ppg).
BC probable starters: F Jairus Hamilton (9.3 ppg), F Steffon Mitchell (7.2 ppg, 8.2 rpg), F CJ Felder (6.3 ppg), G Jay Heath (12.1 ppg), G Derryck Thornton (12.8 ppg).
Notes: Tech has beaten the Eagles five straight times, with three of those wins coming at BC. … Since knocking off Virginia, the Eagles have lost four straight games. The skid has included lopsided losses to Georgia Tech (71-52 at home), Syracuse (76-50 on the road) and Wake Forest (80-62 on the road). But the Eagles played better Wednesday, falling 74-72 at Pittsburgh on Ryan Murphy’s basket with four seconds to go. … BC was without five scholarship players in last weekend’s loss at Wake, but three of them returned to action Wednesday. Six-foot-11 forward Nik Popovic (11.8 ppg), who had missed nine straight games with a back injury, scored 12 points off the bench Wednesday. Mitchell, who missed the Wake game with a viral infection, also scored 12 points Wednesday. Julian Rishwain (5.1 ppg), who missed the Wake game with a leg injury, had six points off the bench Wednesday. … BC guard Jared Hamilton (8.8 ppg) has been sidelined the past two games with an ankle injury. … BC’s Wynston Tabbs has been sidelined this season because of knee surgery. … BC ranks 14th in the ACC in scoring offense (64.4 ppg), last in field-goal percentage (40.1%) and 12th in 3-point field-goal percentage (29.3%). But the Eagles did shoot 48.1% from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range Wednesday. … Tech’s Jonathon Kabongo, who has yet to play this season because of hip injury, will not return to action this season.
