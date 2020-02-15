BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team fended off Pittsburgh 67-57 at Cassell Coliseum on Saturday night to break a five-game losing streak.
Virginia Tech (15-10, 6-8 ACC) led the entire second half.
P.J. Horne had a career-high 18 points for Tech. He had four of Tech's 12 treys.
Pitt (15-11, 6-9) lost to the Hokies for the fifth straight time.
Leading 34-25 early in the second half, Tech went on a 10-0 run to build a 44-25 cushion with 16:24 to go. Jalen Cone had back-to-back 3-pointers to cap the run.
Down 51-32, Pitt went on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 51-41 with 10:13 to go.
But Tech answered with a P.J. Horne trey and a Landers Nolley bucket to extend the lead to 56-41 with 8:52 to go.
Pitt went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 56-49 with 6:57 to go.
Nahiem Alleyne answered with a trey.
Pitt cut the lead to 59-53, but Horne answered with a trey.
Pitt cut the lead to 62-55 but Horne answered with another trey for a 65-55 cushion with 2:37 left.
Down 13-10, the Hokies went on a 20-3 run to build a 30-16 cushion with 4:21 left in the half. The Hokies sank four 3-pointers in the run.
Virginia Tech led 32-23 at halftime.
Pitt shot just 26.9% from the field in the first half.
Tech had five 3-pointers in the first half to Pitt's three.
Tech outrebounded Pitt 20-18 in the first half.
Full story with quotes later under this same headline, plus a column from Aaron.
