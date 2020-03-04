BedeC

Clemson's Curran Scott, left, has the ball stripped from him by Virginia Tech's Wabissa Bede.

 Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team beat Clemson 70-58 on Wednesday night at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies (16-14, 7-12 ACC) had lost nine of their last 10 games, including the past four.

P.J. Horne had 17 points and four 3-pointers. Tyrece Radford had 16 points.

It was the home finale for Tech, which will end the regular season Saturday at Notre Dame.

Clemson (15-14, 9-10) also lost to Tech in the season opener.

Tech led 30-25 at halftime.

Down 42-41, Tech went on a 13-0 run to grab a 54-42 lead with 9:58 to go. Hunter Cattoor had a dunk and a 3-pointer in the run, while Jalen Cone had two 3-pointers in the run. Tech was 10 of 15 (66.7%) from the field in the second half at that point.

The Hokies turned the ball over 12 times in the first half.

Clemson shot 30% from the field in the first half. The Tigers shot 28.6% from 3-point range (6 of 21) in the first half. They made just one of their final 11 3-point attempts of the first half.

The Hokies shot 47.6% from the field in the first half. They were 4 of 10 from 3-point range in the half.

Tech outrebounded Clemson 20-15 in the first half.

Down 19-16 with 9:30 left in the first half, Tech went on a 14-3 run to grab a 30-22 lead with 1:33 left in the first half. Tech began the run with seven straight points.

