BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team beat Clemson 70-58 on Wednesday night at Cassell Coliseum.
The Hokies (16-14, 7-12 ACC) had lost nine of their last 10 games, including the past four.
P.J. Horne had 17 points and four 3-pointers. Tyrece Radford had 16 points.
It was the home finale for Tech, which will end the regular season Saturday at Notre Dame.
Clemson (15-14, 9-10) also lost to Tech in the season opener.
Tech led 30-25 at halftime.
Down 42-41, Tech went on a 13-0 run to grab a 54-42 lead with 9:58 to go. Hunter Cattoor had a dunk and a 3-pointer in the run, while Jalen Cone had two 3-pointers in the run. Tech was 10 of 15 (66.7%) from the field in the second half at that point.
The Hokies turned the ball over 12 times in the first half.
Clemson shot 30% from the field in the first half. The Tigers shot 28.6% from 3-point range (6 of 21) in the first half. They made just one of their final 11 3-point attempts of the first half.
The Hokies shot 47.6% from the field in the first half. They were 4 of 10 from 3-point range in the half.
Tech outrebounded Clemson 20-15 in the first half.
Down 19-16 with 9:30 left in the first half, Tech went on a 14-3 run to grab a 30-22 lead with 1:33 left in the first half. Tech began the run with seven straight points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.