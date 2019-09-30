BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech backup left tackle Tyrell Smith suffered a season-ending right knee injury in a 45-10 loss to Duke on Friday night.
Smith will undergo surgery this week.
"It’s unfortunate for Tyrell," Fuente said. "But it’s a pretty significant … I believe it’s his patellar tendon. So he’ll have surgery here coming up in the next day or so."
The 6-foot-3, 308-pounder came in for Tech’s final drive against Duke The Hokies were trying to run out the block with a steady diet of backup running back Caleb Steward.
On a second down run by Steward, Smith fell down after awkwardly planting his right leg in the ground blocking linebacker Xander Gagnon in the backfield. He tried to get up under his own power, but couldn’t put weight on it and had to be helped off the field by Tech’s training staff.
Smith redshirted after spending a season at Don Bosco Prep. He was a three-star tackle coming out of high school in New Jersey. He’s played in 44 consecutive games for the Hokies with the majority of his playing time at special teams.
Fuente credited Smith throughout the offseason as player providing leadership for the young Hokies squad. Smith, who graduated with a criminology degree and is pursuing a master’s degree, is one of only four seniors on scholarship.
Smith along with Ishmiel Seisay were credited for coming up with Tech’s new annual tradition of handing out the No. 1 jersey to a Tech player with “swag.” Players voted to give the honor to safety Reggie Floyd this season. The jersey hasn’t been available to wear since Isaiah Ford left for the NFL in 2016.
“Tyrell has been a leader for us,” Fuente said in the fall. “Not just in that room but on the entire team. Incredible worker. Great strength numbers.”
