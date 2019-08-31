BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech backup defensive tackle Rob Porcher didn't travel to Boston with the team.
A teams spokesperson didn't have a reason for Porcher's absence. Porcher did miss spring camp with an undisclosed injury.
The third-year sophomore was the only backup defensive tackle on the roster with an experience. The Hokies have three true freshmen in backup roles listed on the two-deep (Norell Pollard, Mario Kendricks and Josh Fuga).
"I really like our young defensive tackles," Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said during fall camp. "Those guys, Mario Kendricks, Norell Pollard and Josh Fuga, have really come in and have been very, very impressive early on for freshmen. And those guys, we’ll probably play by-committee this fall. But those guys are going to figure in."
Junior college transfer Dashawn Crawford will start alongside Jarrod Hewitt. Tech's other junior college defensive tackle Jaden Cunningham also wasn't part of team's travel roster for Saturday's game against Boston College.
