BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is back in the top 25 of the Associated Press poll at No. 25 coming off a 45-0 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday, the team's fifth win in six games.
The Hokies were among the other teams receiving votes last week. They were the top team receiving votes in this week’s coaches poll.
The last time Tech was ranked was on September 30 last season when they were ranked No. 24 in the AP poll and No. 23 in the coaches poll. The Hokies got up to No. 12 after winning the season-opener against then-No. 19 Florida State. They got up to No. 11 in the coaches poll. Tech was ranked for all but one week of the 2017 season in the AP Poll.
The Hokies still have a chance to win the Coastal Division in the ACC with two games to play. They host Pittsburgh this week and finish out the year with a visit to Virginia. If they win out, they win the division and lock up a trip to the ACC Championship game.
“We have a lot of football to play against some very good teams, but I think they’ve seen the improvement that they can make,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said after Saturday’s game. “I think they do have some confidence. I think it’s because they’ve had a little bit of success and they’ve stuck together through some hard times. That makes them feel better.”
Associated Press Top 25 (Week of Nov. 17)
1. LSU (10-0)
2. Ohio State (10-0)
3. Clemson (11-0)
4. Georgia (9-1)
5. Alabama (9-1)
6. Oregon (9-1)
7. Utah (9-1)
8. Oklahoma (9-1)
9. Penn State (9-1)
10. Florida (9-2)
11. Minnesota (9-1)
12. Michigan (8-2)
13. Baylor (9-1)
14. Wisconsin (8-2)
15. Notre Dame (8-2)
16. Auburn (7-3)
17. Cincinnati (9-1)
18. Memphis (9-1)
19. Iowa (7-3)
20. Boise State (9-1)
21. SMU (9-1)
22. Oklahoma State (7-3)
23. Appalachian State (9-1)
24. Texas A&M (7-3)
25. Virginia Tech (7-3)
