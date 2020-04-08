The Virginia Tech athletic department is not implementing pay cuts, but that doesn't mean coaches and administrators won't be asked to open up their wallets.
The cancellation of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic will affect all NCAA schools. The NCAA was planning to give Division I schools $600 million in the coming months, but that sum will drop to $225 million because of the cancellation of the NCAA winter and spring sports championships.
Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock figures Tech and other ACC schools will each be getting $2 million to $2.3 million less from the NCAA in the coming months.
"That will hit us this fiscal year," Babcock said Wednesday on a teleconference. "The ACC is certainly looking at insurance; they're looking at creative ways to spend some reserve money to try to keep us whole as possible."
Tech is looking at ways to stay whole, too.
At Iowa State, all coaches and athletic department employees have already been hit with a 10% pay cut because of the looming drop in NCAA revenue.
Babcock said "VT is not there yet" when it comes to pay cuts. He will follow the lead of Tech President Timothy Sands and the university on that matter.
"It's important to Dr. Sands and our administration to try and keep everyone whole through this health crisis and economic crisis, and especially the rank-and-file," Babcock said.
"I also understand the verse, 'To those who have been given much, much is expected,’ right? I also believe that personal giving to the Hokie Club from our senior administration and head coaches is a wonderful way to give back and put skin in the game.
"I don't believe you will see personal giving numbers publicized from me, [football] Coach [Justin] Fuente and [men's basketball] Coach [Mike] Young, but you can rest assured those conversations are happening. And we know we that we're in a position to sacrifice for the good of the cause."
Babcock said there are other ways to take a pay cut that don't affect base salaries.
"We're developing a plan within our department. I'd rather our folks hear it from me," he said. "You can look at things like supplemental pay, stipends, bonuses.
"I don't think you'll see us up there beating our chest about what we've done, but make no mistake about it, that will be done."
Fuente was asked about the possibility of a pay cut on a separate teleconference Wednesday.
"There's a lot of topics at play," he said. "We’ve discussed a lot of them and I think there’s a lot more on the horizon for us to discuss as we … get a better handle on the effects of what’s happening. There’s a lot of contingency plans for all of those things that we’re working out. In my opinion, it’s a little too early… for us to say with any certainty how it’s all going to work out."
Babcock might also turn to his employees to help with an unexpected need for more scholarship money.
Last week, the NCAA Division I Council granted 2020 spring-sports athletes another year of eligibility. But the council gave schools the freedom to offer current seniors less scholarship money next year — or none at all.
Tech is still in the process of finding out which seniors want to return.
Babcock said if all the current spring-sports seniors returned next year with the same amount of scholarship money, it would cost Tech $668,000.
"But we don't have $668,000 laying around," Babcock said. "But we do have an internal plan for people in our department to put skin in the game to help this cause."
Babcock was asked after the teleconference if "skin in the game" means coaches and athletic department employees will be donating money to help pay for those scholarships. But he would not be more specific. He said in a direct message on Twitter that there are several options but he has not yet spelled them out to people in the department.
Some schools do not have extra money for current seniors who want to return.
The athletic scholarship budgets at Radford and VMI will not be expanded next year. Coaches at those schools will have to try to find money for seniors who want to return out of the 2020-21 scholarship funds that teams have already been assigned.
"There's some schools and conferences and probably some schools in the ACC that will just say, 'You know what, we're going to do zero [extra dollars], and head coaches have to fit it under their current scholarship numbers and amounts,’" Babcock said on the teleconference.
"And then there will be schools on the other end of the spectrum that will say, 'We have enough reserve, we have enough revenue, we will fund it to the nth-degree.
"And we are shooting in the middle, so to speak, trying to figure out what we really need to do, what's right by the student-athlete, what's right budget-wise, PR-wise. And we feel like we've about got to plan a navigate that. But there will be some skin in the game."
Because of the uncertainty about how long college campuses will be closed because of the pandemic, some athletic directors fear a sharp decline in revenue for the 2020-21 school year. In a recent survey of more than 100 FBS athletic directors, 63% said they expect revenue to drop by at least 20% in the 2020-21 school year.
Babcock, who did not participate in that survey, said he does not doubt that revenue will be down. But he isn't sure how big the drop might be.
"It's way too premature to start throwing out numbers like 20%, 30%," he said. "You've got football season. You've got insurance. You've got reserves. You've got lines of credit.
"We will be working with the campus folks and all our financials and 10-year planning. … We feel like we'll be OK."
Mike Niziolek contributed to this report.
