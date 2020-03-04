Women’s Basketball
ACC Tournament 2nd round
Thursday
Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest, 11 a.m.
Virginia vs. Syracuse, 2 p.m.
at Greensboro Coliseum
TV: NBC Sports Washington
Notes: The fifth-seeded Hokies (21-8, 11-7) will face the 13th-seeded Demon Deacons (15-15, 7-11), who beat North Carolina 83-73 in the first round Wednesday. … Tech won 73-62 at Wake on Feb. 16. Wake trailed for the entire second half. The Demon Deacons shot just 36.5% from the field in the loss. ACC freshman of the year Elizabeth Kitley had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Tech in that game. … Wake, which lost to Tech in the first round of the ACC tournament last year, is steered by William Byrd graduate Jen Hoover. … Wake’s Ivana Raca (17.2 ppg) and Tech’s Aisha Sheppard (15.2 ppg) were named to the All-ACC second team Monday by a panel of coaches, media members and sports information directors. . … The ninth-seeded Cavaliers (13-16, 8-10) will face the eighth-seeded Orange (15-14, 9-9). … UVa tied Notre Dame for the ninth place but earned the ninth seed and a first-round bye because it beat Notre Dame in the regular season. … Syracuse has lost three straight games. … UVa beat Syracuse 57-41 on Feb. 2. It was the fewest points Syracuse has scored in 13 years. The Orange shot just 26.3% from the field in the loss. … Syracuse’s Kiara Lewis (17.9 ppg) and UVa’s Jocelyn Willoughby (19.4 ppg) made the All-ACC first team Monday. … Syracuse guard Teisha Hyman (6.5 ppg) suffered a season-ending knee injury last week. … Syracuse beat UVa in the second round of the ACC tournament last year. … Syracuse star Tiana Mangakahia, who has not played this season after being diagnosed with breast cancer, is now cancer-free. She returned to practice last month and plans to play for the Orange next season. … Willoughby was named the ACC women’s basketball scholar-athlete of the year on Wednesday, becoming the first Cavalier to win the award since it debuted in 2007. Tech’s Taja Cole, Dara Mabrey, Lydia Rivers, Kitley and Sheppard made the ACC all-academic team Wednesday.
