Virginia Tech's Dave Cianelli was named the ACC women's indoor track and field coach of the year on Wednesday.
Virginia's Jordan Scott was named the men's indoor field performer of the year for the second straight year, while Jada Seaman became the first Cavalier to be named the indoor women's freshman of the year.
It was the 14th time Cianelli has earned an ACC men's or women's coach of the year award. In late February, he steered the Tech women to the team title at the ACC indoor championships for first time in 12 years.
Scott won the triple jump title at the ACC meet. He broke the ACC record in the triple jump at the Tiger Paw Invitational with a jump of 55 feet, 10 1/4 inches.
Seaman won the long jump at the ACC meet with a school-record jump of 21-2 1/2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.