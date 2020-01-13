Mike Burnop, the Virginia Tech football and men's basketball radio analyst, was named the 2019 Virginia sportscaster of the year by the National Sports Media Association on Monday.
Burnop, who has been the color commentator for Tech football games since 1983 and for Tech men's basketball games since 1996, won the honor for the first time.
David Teel, columnist for the (Newport News) Daily Press, was named the commonwealth's sports writer of the year for the 13th time.
Only the Virginia members of the National Sports Media Association voted for those two awards.
Ed Hardin, a Greensboro News & Record columnist whose work sometimes appears in The Roanoke Times, was named North Carolina's sports writer of the year.
Dan Patrick, Michael Wilbon and Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci were voted into the NSMA hall of fame, along with the late Atlanta Braves announcer Skip Caray, the late University of Kentucky announcer Cawood Ledford and the late New York newspaper columnist Dick Young.
