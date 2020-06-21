Virginia Tech fans celebrate

Virginia Tech fans celebrate the outcome of the Virginia Tech — University of North Carolina NCAA football game in Blacksburg on Oct. 19, 2019. The Hokies won the game 43-41 in 6OT.

 MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times

North Stafford three-star defensive back Shawn Asbury verbally committed to Virginia Tech on Sunday night. He announced his decision on social media

"Now I have the ability to attend my childhood dream school, rep their college and play close to home," Asubry said in the video. "I'm committing to a great university with a great coaching staff. I'm officially committing to the university of Virginia Tech." 

According to 247 Sports composite rankings, Asbury is the No. 134 ranked cornerback in the 2021 class and No 52 in-state prospect. 

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound defender had 20 scholarship including ones from Army, Buffalo, Kansas, Kent State, Marshall and Navy. 

Tech offered Asbury a scholarship earlier last week. 

The Hokies have gained three verbal commitments in the last five days for 2021 after three-star quarterback Tahj Bullock and three-star athlete Keli Lawson committed last week. They have 12 commitments overall with four coming from Virginia (Asbury, Lawson, Jaylen Jones and Jalen Stroman). 

Cornerback is a position of need for Virginia Tech for the 2021 class. The team has seven cornerbacks on the roster going into the fall and while none of them are seniors, Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller could both leave for the NFL if they have strong seasons. Farley has been identified by numerous draft analysts as a possible first round pick next season. The Hokies signed just one cornerback, Dorian Strong, in 2020. 

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags

Load comments