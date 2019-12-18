BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech signed tight end Wilfried Pene on Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder visited Blacksburg for an official visit over the weekend, but waited until early signing day to reveal his decision.
As a senior at St. Thomas More School, a prep school in Oakdale, Connecticut, Pene had eight catches for 183 yards with four touchdowns. His film shows him as a threat in the red zone for his team and a capable blocker. Pene also played defensive end and had 32 tackles with 14 sacks and a pair of punt blocks.
Tech was Pene’s lone power five offer. Pene, a native of France, enrolled at St. Thomas in hopes of landing a football scholarship. He also was on the school's wrestling team.
Virginia Tech had 13 verbal commits coming into Wednesday. The addition at Pene likely leaves room for only one other signee, which is likely to four-star defensive end Alec Bryant, a Texas native planning on announcing his decision at 1 p.m.
This story will be updated
