BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech offensive line coach Vance Vice referred to the true freshmen he was coaching in August as “good Play-Doh."
Vice had a huge hand assembling that group last year that included Doug Nester and Bryan Hudson, who combined to start 19 games in the fall.
The veteran assistant added to the Hokies wealth of talent up front on early signing day with the addition of Parker Clements, a three-star out of South Carolina, and Kaden Moore, a three-star out of Pennsylvania.
They were late additions to Tech’s 2020 signing class, but the coaching staff is eager to get them in the mix after they signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday.
Perfect match
Clements clicked with Vice right off the bat.
When academics came up the first time they met, Vice asked Clements his rank in the class. Vice, who was his high school valedictorian and has multiple degrees, places a high priority on education.
“I like to think of myself as a pretty smart kid, I’m No. 13 in my class” Clements said. “He said I had 12 more people to beat. That’s just his mentality. I like that about him.”
Vice also likes Clements background as a tight end. Clements spent his freshman and sophomore year at the position before shifting over to left tackle after his Lugoff-Elgin teammate Wyatt Campbell signed with South Carolina.
“They moved me to tackle to replace him,” Clements said. “They liked me at tight end because I was big and could move well. It was good to switch and colleges really like guys that can move their feet.”
Clements tore his ACL in the final game of his junior year, but didn’t miss any time in the fall. The one causality from the injury was that he had to give up baseball.
“I tore my ACL against probably our second biggest rival, Blythewood, with two minutes to go in the game,” Clements said. “It was a heartbreaker. It wasn’t fun, but I got cleared by the middle of July and was cleared before fall of my senior year. I felt good the whole year. Never had problems with it. Never hurt during practice. I’ve been blessed.”
Clements' relationship with Vice and the time he spent on campus — he visited five or six times — helped Tech edge out Appalachian State. Clements ended up with 14 scholarship offers including ones from Louisville and NC State, but App State was the other team that recruited him the hardest.
The 6-foot-7, 270-pounder is the No. 105 ranked offensive tackle in the 2020 class, according to 247 Sports composite rankings. He is one of four players planning on enrolling early and Clements knows he's walking into a competitive situation.
Tech returns all five starters from the offensive line and three other players with starting experience, but Clements doesn’t view that as a negative. Clements wants to soak up as much knowledge as he can when he gets on the practice field this spring.
“I know I’ve got a lot to learn and I have to grow into my body,” Clements said. “I need to learn how to get on their level. I know there is a lot to learn and develop and stuff. I definitely get that it’s a process especially as an offensive linemen.”
A mauler
Virginia Tech fans will like how Kaden Moore describes himself.
“I’m definitely I’m mauler,” Moore said. “I’m relentless. I want to pancake you. I want to finish blocks.”
That’s evident from Moore’s highlight film where he bullies Freedom High School opponents into the ground. The competition will be bigger when he gets to Blacksburg, but the attitude won’t change for the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder out of eastern Pennsylvania who coach Vice wants to come in and learn all five positions.
Moore played tackle throughout high school, but Vice hasn’t decided where the lineman will land on the line.
Tech has been recruiting Moore since they saw him at one of their satellite camps over the summer, but didn’t initially have space for him. The Hokies recently had two spots open up on the offensive line with Joe Kane transferring and William Pritchard signing a medical exemption.
The staff made adding Moore a priority in recent weeks even though he had been verbally committed to Bowling Green since July. Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman was Moore’s host and the “great atmosphere” on campus helped change his mind.
“Bowling Green was kind of filling my ear that it was late in the recruiting process and maybe I was filler,” Moore said. “The coaching staff showed me I wasn’t. It all just had to work out. Coach [Justin] Fuente told me I belonged there and fit there.”
The hardest part for Moore was calling Bowling Green coach Scott Loeffler and telling him he changed his mind.
“I thought it was going to be hard, but when I called coach Loeffler he was accepting of it,” Moore said. “He said he would take me if things don’t work out and I would always have a home there. It went better than I thought it would. I definitely was nervous to call him since I was committed for so long. It was hard.”
Now Moore’s fully focused on making a difference for the Hokies.
“Coach Vice told me don’t come in with a mindset to redshirt,” Moore said. “Come in with a mindset to work. Who knows? I might need a year, I might not. I don’t know. He doesn’t care what year you are, he doesn’t care what size you are — if you can play, you can play.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.