Kansas receiver Evan Fairs tweeted Thursday night that he has decided to transfer to Virginia Tech.

Fairs will be a graduate transfer, so he can play for the Hokies next season without having to sit out a year.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Fairs entered the transfer portal in February.

He joins former Kansas teammate Khalil Herbert on the Hokies. Herbert, a running back and grad transfer, verbally committed to Tech last December and enrolled at Tech in January.

Fairs had 55 catches as a high school senior in Texas.

He played in eight games for Kansas as a true freshman in 2016. He had one catch.

Fairs had 24 catches for 335 yards and one TD as a sophomore in 2017, when he played in all 12 games and started twice.

He played in four games in 2018 (catching two passes) before opting to redshirt. According to the Lawerence World-Journal, he hurt his knee against Baylor and was told he would be sidelined for two weeks. Since he had only played in four games and was still eligible to redshirt, he decided to do so.

Fairs played in only two games for first-year Kansas coach Les Miles last fall. The fourth-year junior had one catch.

