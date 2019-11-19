ms vtspringgame 041319 p17

MICHAEL SHROYER | Special to The Roanoke Times April 13, 2019 Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Reggie Floyd (21), defensive back Divine Deablo (17), and defensive back Khalil Ladler (9) huddle with the defense prior to the Spring Game at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.

 Michael Shroyer

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced a pair of games against Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

The Hokies will visit Vanderbilt in Nashville in 2024 at Nissan Stadium — the Tennessee Titans’ stadium — and the Commodores head to Blacksburg in 2025.

Tech now has three future series scheduled against SEC opponents. The Hokies previously announced home-and-home series against Alabama (2034 and 2035) and Ole Miss (2032 and 2037).

“Playing Vanderbilt in Nashville, in the relative near term, provides a drivable destination for our fans in a major market with a strong Tech alumni base,” Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said in a release. “Vanderbilt should also be a nice draw and addition to our ticket packages in Blacksburg.”

Tech’s non-conference schedule in 2024 includes games against Marshall, at Old Dominion and versus Rutgers. In 2025, Tech visits Penn State and hosts Old Dominion and James Madison.

The Hokies are 6-3 all-time against Vanderbilt. They won the most recent meeting between the programs 18-0 in 1989.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags

Stay updated on the latest in Hokies sports with our email newsletter.

Load comments