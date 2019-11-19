BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced a pair of games against Vanderbilt on Tuesday.
The Hokies will visit Vanderbilt in Nashville in 2024 at Nissan Stadium — the Tennessee Titans’ stadium — and the Commodores head to Blacksburg in 2025.
Tech now has three future series scheduled against SEC opponents. The Hokies previously announced home-and-home series against Alabama (2034 and 2035) and Ole Miss (2032 and 2037).
“Playing Vanderbilt in Nashville, in the relative near term, provides a drivable destination for our fans in a major market with a strong Tech alumni base,” Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said in a release. “Vanderbilt should also be a nice draw and addition to our ticket packages in Blacksburg.”
Tech’s non-conference schedule in 2024 includes games against Marshall, at Old Dominion and versus Rutgers. In 2025, Tech visits Penn State and hosts Old Dominion and James Madison.
The Hokies are 6-3 all-time against Vanderbilt. They won the most recent meeting between the programs 18-0 in 1989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.