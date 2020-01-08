BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced Bill Teerlinck as the team’s defensive line coach on Wednesday.
Teerlinck spent the last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills in the same position. He joined coach Sean McDermott’s staff in 2017 as an assistant defensive line coach. Buffalo’s season ended with a 22-19 loss in the wild card round to the Houston Texans. The Bills have finished in the top five in total defense each of the past two seasons.
The 41 year old got his start in coaching as the defensive line coach for Illinois State in 2005-06 when Tech head coach Justin Fuente was the team’s offensive coordinator.
Teerlinck is the sixth assistant Fuente has hired with connections to his time at Illinois State, a list that includes current (offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen, offensive line coach Vance Vice and wide receivers Jafar Williams) and former Tech assistants (wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins and safeties coach Galen Scott).
“I believe Bill is one of the best in the business in terms of coaching the defensive line,” Fuente said in a release. “He’s worked his way up the coaching ranks and has learned from some of the NFL’s most respected defensive coaches. Obviously, Bill and I have history working together and the timing was finally right for him to get back into the college game. He will be another solid addition to our staff and I’m excited for him to join us at Virginia Tech.”
Terrlinck, the son of former NFL defensive line coach John Teerlinck, also spent four years as a defensive assistant with the Indianapolis Colts and had a lengthy stint as a defensive assistant with Nevada (2012-16).
“I have the utmost respect for Coach Fuente and the staff he’s put together at Virginia Tech,” Teerlinck said in a release. “I love teaching the game and helping players reach their full potential. I’ve always thought that if the right opportunity came along that I’d enjoy getting back into college football. Clearly, the chance to rejoin Coach Fuente at a place with a such a long winning tradition and defensive excellence like Virginia Tech was the perfect fit. I can’t wait to get my family to Blacksburg and get to work.”
Tech also announced that Darryl Tapp’s official title will be co-defensive line coach working alongside Teerlinck.
The only vacancy Fuente has left to fill on the staff is at defensive backs coach. The Hokies director of player development for the defense Pierson Prioleau filled the role during bowl prep.
