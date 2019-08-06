Another highly touted basketball recruit has Virginia Tech among his finalists.
Xavier Foster of Oscaloosa High School in Iowa is rated the No. 44 player in the nation in the class of 2020 by ESPN and the No. 9 center in the class.
The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Foster announced on Instagram on Monday that his finalists are Virginia Tech, Baylor, Iowa State, Iowa and Providence.
Foster becomes the fifth member of ESPN's 2020 top 100 to either commit to the Hokies (No. 63 Joe Bamisile) or to have Virginia Tech among his finalists (No. 32 Mark Williams, No. 42 Henry Coleman and No. 72 P.J. Hall).
As far as players outside the top 100, Tech is also a finalist for Myles Stute of Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., and Jamir Watkins of Trenton Catholic in New Jersey.
Watkins, a forward, tweeted Tuesday night that his final four schools are Virginia Tech, St. John's, Seton Hall and VCU.