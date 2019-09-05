VT logo (copy)

Rondel Walker, who is rated the No. 45 high school senior basketball player in the country by ESPN, announced Thursday night on Twitter that Virginia Tech is one of his five finalists.

The 6-foot-3 Walker is rated the No. 9 point guard in the class of 2020 in the latest ESPN rankings, which were updated last month. He plays for Putnam City West High School in Oklahoma City.

His other finalists are Kansas State, Arkansas, Oklahoma State and Texas.

He is the second player in recent weeks to tweet that Virginia Tech is one of his finalists.

Bradley Ezewiro tweeted two weeks ago that his six finalists are Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, LSU, Southern Cal and Arizona State.

Ezewiro, a center, tweeted last week that he has transferred to Oak Hill Academy for his senior year. He previously played for Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance, California. He is not in the ESPN Top 100.

Virginia Tech already has two verbal commitments from players in ESPN's top 100 in the nation for the class of 2020 -- No. 62 Joe Bamisile of Monacan High and No. 92 Darius Maddox of Oak Hill Academy.

Walker becomes the sixth member of the ESPN Top 100 to have the Hokies among his finalists.

Virginia Tech is also a finalist for Mark Williams, who is No. 29 overall and the No. 5 center.

Tech is also a finalist for Henry Coleman, who is No. 41 overall and the No. 8 power forward.

Tech is a finalist for Xavier Foster, who is No. 50 overall and the No. 9 center.

Virginia Tech is also a finalist for Keon Ambrose, who is No. 57 overall and the No. 13 small forward, as well as the No. 1 Canadian.

Virginia Tech is a finalist for P.J. Hall, who is No. 59 overall and the No. 10 center.

Tech is also a finalist for two other players outside the top 100 -- Myles Stute, the No. 28 power forward in the nation per ESPN, and Jamir Watkins.

Isaiah Adams, the No. 24 small forward, did have Tech among his finalists. But he has committed to Central Florida.

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Stay updated on the latest in Hokies sports with our email newsletter.

Load comments